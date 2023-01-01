So another year comes to a close, as they always seem to do, but this time it doesn’t feel as bad as some others, perhaps.

Compared to the extreme stress of 2020 and 2021, you could say that 2022 seemed tolerable. That’s the vibe I’m getting from most people I’ve spoken to, or at least the ones who have reflected on such things. If you aren’t a person who looks back on your year with a critical eye, I’d say I’m a bit envious of that mindset. Always looking forward can keep things simple in life, after all. Alas, I’m one of those people cursed with thinking about the past, perhaps too much, and judging it one way or another.

Speaking of, there was plenty to talk about in the state these past 12 months, including some unexpected moments recapped neatly on this very site. In worldly news, Taylor Swift released a new album and a war was started. Are those things related? Well, that’s just another judgement we’ll have to make as we enter the new year.

Past Sundaze comics

‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up

Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections

2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons

Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma

An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads

Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating

SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend

Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline

New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion

Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’

Frugal rabbit worried about the price of eggs

‘Resistance is futile’: Beware of the Borg in election year

Oklahoma’s mysterious case of The Winchester Burger

Night owls want daylight saving time to be permanent

The power of bitcoin mining in Oklahoma