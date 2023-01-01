So another year comes to a close, as they always seem to do, but this time it doesn’t feel as bad as some others, perhaps.
Compared to the extreme stress of 2020 and 2021, you could say that 2022 seemed tolerable. That’s the vibe I’m getting from most people I’ve spoken to, or at least the ones who have reflected on such things. If you aren’t a person who looks back on your year with a critical eye, I’d say I’m a bit envious of that mindset. Always looking forward can keep things simple in life, after all. Alas, I’m one of those people cursed with thinking about the past, perhaps too much, and judging it one way or another.
Speaking of, there was plenty to talk about in the state these past 12 months, including some unexpected moments recapped neatly on this very site. In worldly news, Taylor Swift released a new album and a war was started. Are those things related? Well, that’s just another judgement we’ll have to make as we enter the new year.
