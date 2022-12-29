10 Oct. 19: Oklahoma will ‘never’ be a top-10 state

As one of NonDoc’s summer interns and our newest full-time reporter — beginning in August — I was tasked with keeping time at each of our 10 debates during the 2022 election cycle.

The job came with its own perks: I got to sit right in front of the candidates (with the back of my head even occasionally making it on the livestream video), and I got to deploy a number of signs informing candidates of the time they had remaining to answer each question, including a red octagonal one that reads, “WHOA.”

I am sorry to say, however, that I was not always successful at my goal of getting the candidates to adhere to the time constraints. Politicians often have a lot to say — more than they could fit into their allotted 90 or 60 seconds — and while I made sure they could see my signs, they did not always follow them.

Perhaps the worst example of candidates refusing to heed my timekeeping signs was the October gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kevin Stitt and outgoing State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. The debate was supposed to last about one hour, but instead it went on for nearly an hour and a half.

Near the beginning of the debate — when it was still on schedule — Stitt said something I will admit distracted me from my job for a moment.

“Being top 10 is an aspirational goal,” Stitt said around the 9:24 mark of the video of the debate. “It’s something that we’re never going to hit.”

Throughout his four years as governor and on the campaign trail, Stitt made his stated goal of turning Oklahoma into a “top 10 state” a cornerstone of his rhetoric. Hearing him admit to believing that Oklahoma would never become “top 10” after so much talk about it was quite the thing to witness.

To be fair to Stitt, he made his comment in the context of explaining how to lead and set goals for those under his charge.

Here’s the full quote: “As a leader and governor, whether you’re a CEO, you have to set a vision for all of your employees and for all of the state. So being top 10 is an aspirational goal. It’s something that we’re never going to hit, but it directs us in that we live in the greatest state in the country. The American dream is alive and well in Oklahoma.”

Twitter, however, did not see it that way, and a number of Hofmeister supporters had a field day with that soundbite.

That gaffe was not enough to sink Stitt, though, and he beat Hofmeister on Nov. 8 with 55 percent of the vote.

— Bennett Brinkman