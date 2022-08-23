Support Journalism

Rep. Todd Russ (R-Cordell) won the Republican nomination for state treasurer in a runoff election Tuesday night, beating former Sen. Clark Jolley (R-Edmond) by a comfortable margin.

Also in Tuesday’s Republican runoff, Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor Leslie Osborn held off a challenge from Rep. Sean Roberts (R-Hominy), wrapping up a race that caused a rift among state Republicans and prompted Roberts to sue a fellow legislator. Meanwhile, Sen. Kim David (R-Porter) won the party’s nomination for an open seat on the Corporation Commission.

The candidates will now head to the general election on Nov. 8.

All results posted by the Oklahoma State Election Board online are unofficial until they are certified by the board.

Labor commissioner

Osborn received about 53 percent of the vote in her race against Roberts.

Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Roberts in June, but earlier this month five female Republican legislators released a statement denouncing Roberts and demanding he withdraw from the race owing to allegations of domestic abuse.

The allegations stem from divorce filings submitted by Roberts’ ex-wife in 2002. Roberts has said the allegations are false and is suing Rep. Carol Bush (R-Tulsa), House chair of the Women’s Caucus, for defamation. In a statement expressing support for her ex-husband, Jennifer Roberts did not address her previous allegations, but said, “I have nothing bad to say about him.”

Roberts previously faced a hearing of the State Election Board regarding his desire to be listed on the ballot as Sean “The Patriot” Roberts. The board ruled against him.

Osborn is finishing her first term as commissioner of labor, and before that she served in the Oklahoma House for 10 years. During her time in the Legislature, she helped make changes to the worker’s compensation system.

The Oklahoma labor commissioner’s job is to advocate for the “welfare of the wage earner,” and the office oversees workplace rights and safety issues.

Osborn will face Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty in the November general election.

Corporation Commission

Sen. Kim David (R-Porter) won the Republican nomination to replace Dana Murphy on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

David beat former Rep. Todd Thomsen (R-Ada) in the Republican runoff, bringing in 59.09 percent of the vote.

Originally from Owasso, David has an undergraduate degree in petroleum geology from Oklahoma State University. After 12 years in the State Senate, she has reached her term limit. During that time, she served stints as majority whip and majority leader.

The three members of the Corporation Commission are chosen in statewide elections and serve six-year terms. The commission oversees a number of areas, including oil and gas regulation, telecommunications, transportation and various utility issues.

David will face Democrat Warigia Bowman and independent Don Underwood in the general election in November.

State treasurer

Outgoing Rep. Todd Russ (R-Cordell) beat former Sen. Clark Jolley (R-Edmond) in the Republican runoff for state treasurer with 55.5 percent of the vote.

Russ spent much of his career in banking and during his time in office served as chairman of the House Appropriations and Budget Transportation Subcommittee.

During the primary campaign has faced scrutiny for his involvement with Washita Bank, which ran into regulatory trouble for mortgage investments during the financial crisis and where Russ was CEO from 2004 to 2008.

Russ will face Democrat Charles De Coune and Libertarian Gregor J. Sadler in the November general election.

The state treasurer oversees approximately $22 billion of state money each year and is responsible for investment and cash management. The treasurer sits on the Board of Equalization and is involved in preparing accurate financial forecasts for the budget.