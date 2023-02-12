Support Journalism

Who will you choose as your Valentine, or I mean who is your preferred candidate for public office on Tuesday?

On a day when you may have other plans, be sure to send some love to someone on a ballot by casting a vote. Just don’t write “QT Pie” on there next to a name, as that will likely invalidate your ballot. Plus, it’s weird.

There are plenty of races in the metro and beyond to keep an eye on, with perhaps the most high profile being the Oklahoma City Council elections. There are candidate profiles, as well as debate summaries, on this very site for you to consume. So much like scouting out your crush on the playground before giving them a note and candy, you can be prepared this Valentine’s Day to fill out a different kind of card.

I’m sure someone will be feeling the love when the Valentine voting is complete and the election results are all tallied.

