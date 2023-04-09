Support Journalism

Easter is here, and the bunnies are getting desperate.

If you recall my Easter Sundaze comic last year, the price of food was really taking off around this time owing to inflation, and eggs were additionally impacted because of avian flu outbreaks. The U.S. industry’s egg-laying chicken population has dropped by about 27 million birds, and the situation has reinforced those stubbornly high food prices. Some consumers have been looking for alternatives, which include the pre-mixed eggs in a milk carton, but to me it just isn’t the same.

Will we ever see “normal” prices again? Something tells me the Easter Bunny is going to be waiting a while. Perhaps it’s time for a refresher on the urban chicken rules in Oklahoma City?

