Support Journalism

Edmond is talking about Hafer Park again, which always grabs my attention for one reason. Growing up near there, I knew Hafer Park as a place where local bands could play a show, and as a teenager, that was about the only reason to go there for me.

There was a pavilion within the park that could be used in a number of ways, but it often was employed as a stage for small events. Back then — and I’m referring to 20 or 25 years ago now — there weren’t many venue options for teens just starting out in the local music scene. The American Legion buildings hosted shows occasionally, and the Rockin’ Roller Rink was an option. If you were really savvy, you might have been able to talk your way into opening a show at the Green Door. Other opportunities were few and far between.

I’m not sure if local bands still play that pavilion in Hafer Park, but the fact that the City of Edmond is in a position to improve Hafer is encouraging to hear. You can learn more about where things stand with the park by reading Joe Tomlinson’s latest Edmond City Council coverage. As conversations unfold, I hope Hafer Park can continue to be a place where musicians get their start.

Past Sundaze comics

Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes

March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles

Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?

SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands

Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol

Valentine voting: For the love of democracy

Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office

Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride

Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen

Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters

Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable

‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up

Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections

2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons

Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma

An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads

Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating

SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend

Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline

New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion

Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’