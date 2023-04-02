Edmond is talking about Hafer Park again, which always grabs my attention for one reason. Growing up near there, I knew Hafer Park as a place where local bands could play a show, and as a teenager, that was about the only reason to go there for me.
There was a pavilion within the park that could be used in a number of ways, but it often was employed as a stage for small events. Back then — and I’m referring to 20 or 25 years ago now — there weren’t many venue options for teens just starting out in the local music scene. The American Legion buildings hosted shows occasionally, and the Rockin’ Roller Rink was an option. If you were really savvy, you might have been able to talk your way into opening a show at the Green Door. Other opportunities were few and far between.
I’m not sure if local bands still play that pavilion in Hafer Park, but the fact that the City of Edmond is in a position to improve Hafer is encouraging to hear. You can learn more about where things stand with the park by reading Joe Tomlinson’s latest Edmond City Council coverage. As conversations unfold, I hope Hafer Park can continue to be a place where musicians get their start.
