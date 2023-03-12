Support Journalism

Well, here we are again. Daylight Saving Time has us adjusting our daily lives, sleep schedules and probably eating habits. You could almost say it’s happening just like clockwork.

Believe it or not, I was a bit excited to leap forward today. Don’t get me wrong, I have an irrational hatred for having to change my clocks twice a year. The exasperation results in me audibly sighing when looking at a clock with the wrong time, but it only lasts a day.

Once past that, I’m quite happy with the hour of additional daylight we suddenly get in the evening. In fact, I feel like we should just, you know, stay on this schedule forever.

I have written — and drawn comics — about this before, so I’ll let my past self do some of the talking, but I feel the need, or perhaps a duty, to keep this dream alive every year. Who’s with me?

Well, apparently 44 members of the Oklahoma State Senate are on my side. In February, SB 7 advanced 44-3 in an effort to lock Daylight Saving Time in year-round in Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma needs to be on the right side of this issue,” the bill’s principle author, Sen. Blake Stephens (R-Tahlequah), said in a press release. “Locking the clock in DST has countless benefits, and will result in our state being safer, healthier, more productive, and more profitable. Overall, this will improve the quality of life for all Oklahomans. I’d like to thank my colleagues for their support on this measure and look forward to the day we permanently lock Oklahoma’s clock.”

How will the House vote? That’s a great question. Reps. John Pfeiffer, Jacob Rosecrants, David Hardin, Kevin McDugle, Steve Bashore, Daniel Pae, and Randy Randleman have all signed on to co-author SB 7.

Still, the bill may not even receive a hearing in the House. Nothing is ever a guarantee, even if one chamber has decisively sent a proposal across the rotunda.

Who might be lobbying against SB 7? Who wants to keep switching our clocks back and forth? Who can’t appreciate more light when leaving work? Who doesn’t care about their sleep schedules and the schedules of children?

Those are good questions, and I’ll be asking my NonDoc colleagues to figure out the answers.

