Support Journalism

When we got our first look at the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s ACCESS Oklahoma $5 billion, 15-year expansion plan a little over a year ago, I felt fairly indifferent about it. Some parts of it I will use, I thought, while other parts I will likely never drive upon in my lifetime. (I’m looking at you, east Norman loop, although I appreciate your goal of diverting a great deal of semi-truck traffic off of Interstate 35 and around the Oklahoma City metro.)

Little did I know this turnpike expansion plan — a subject I personally find as dry as the pavement they’d be laying — would become so controversial of a subject that the attorney general and Oklahoma Supreme Court would be involved. Of course, it’s good that citizens have sought adherence to the Open Meeting Act. And it’s good that the Supreme Court will essentially determine whether the agency has the legal authority to pursue this 15-year, longterm effort, especially before the agency takes out massive loans from national lenders.

Speaking of bonds, the OTA announced last week that it would be pausing operation on these projects. Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz cited the pending Supreme Court decisions and a requested investigative audit as reasons preventing, ahem, ACCESS to the bond market. Why might the looming audit impede OTA’s financing plan? Well, bond buyers will likely have questions about the audit’s scope and its details, and the process is a long way from over. (Remember the requested audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Education that we’re all waiting for?)

Anyway, the whole thing seemed ripe for a comic this week, and the puns really write themselves here: A bumpy road? A long and winding road? A detour? Road blocks? The OTA is facing all of them currently and hoping they eventually reach their end. You know, like a toll road does.

Past Sundaze comics

Easter Sundaze: Trying to save a dime in the egg aisle

Preserving Hafer Park memories: Welcome to paradise

Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes

March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles

Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?

SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands

Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol

Valentine voting: For the love of democracy

Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office

Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride

Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen

Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters

Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable

‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up

Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections

2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons

Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma

An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads

Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating

SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend

Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline

New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion

Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’