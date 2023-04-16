When we got our first look at the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s ACCESS Oklahoma $5 billion, 15-year expansion plan a little over a year ago, I felt fairly indifferent about it. Some parts of it I will use, I thought, while other parts I will likely never drive upon in my lifetime. (I’m looking at you, east Norman loop, although I appreciate your goal of diverting a great deal of semi-truck traffic off of Interstate 35 and around the Oklahoma City metro.)
Little did I know this turnpike expansion plan — a subject I personally find as dry as the pavement they’d be laying — would become so controversial of a subject that the attorney general and Oklahoma Supreme Court would be involved. Of course, it’s good that citizens have sought adherence to the Open Meeting Act. And it’s good that the Supreme Court will essentially determine whether the agency has the legal authority to pursue this 15-year, longterm effort, especially before the agency takes out massive loans from national lenders.
Speaking of bonds, the OTA announced last week that it would be pausing operation on these projects. Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz cited the pending Supreme Court decisions and a requested investigative audit as reasons preventing, ahem, ACCESS to the bond market. Why might the looming audit impede OTA’s financing plan? Well, bond buyers will likely have questions about the audit’s scope and its details, and the process is a long way from over. (Remember the requested audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Education that we’re all waiting for?)
Anyway, the whole thing seemed ripe for a comic this week, and the puns really write themselves here: A bumpy road? A long and winding road? A detour? Road blocks? The OTA is facing all of them currently and hoping they eventually reach their end. You know, like a toll road does.
