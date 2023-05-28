Support Journalism

Come and play, everything’s a-OK! At least it is — for now — if you’re a fan of OETA, Oklahoma’s network of PBS affiliate stations.

If you’ve been following the (regular) legislative session that (sort of) ended Friday, you traveled a long and winding road to reach a point where both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature overrode 19 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s late-April vetoes.

Many of those Stitt vetoes were part of an education budget battle as the governor attempted to push things along. The House and the Senate eventually came to an agreement, but decisions which vetoes to lingered until the final day possible amid ongoing negotiations.

One such late-April action drew national attention: Stitt’s OETA veto. HB 2820 seemed like a simple bill to extend the sunset date three years on the Oklahoma Education Television Authority, otherwise known as the place to watch Austin City Limits, Nature and children’s programs like the classic Sesame Street. Stitt’s veto message said OETA lacks “strategic value.”

But when journalists asked Stitt about the OETA veto, he and his press team responded with concerns about LGBTQ-related episodes of children’s programming. How and when those concerns reached Stitt’s radar remains unclear. NonDoc requested emails from the governor’s office about OETA since the start of session, but nothing provided seemed to indicate any particularly “strategic” decisions were being made either.

On Thursday, both chambers of the Legislature voted in super majority to override the OETA veto and preserve the governing body of the state’s public television network through July 1, 2026.

“It’s unbelievable that conservative Republicans would override that bill,” Stitt said, again saying LGBTQ issues should not be referenced in PBS content. “Using taxpayer dollars to get into these social issues, I’m just adamantly opposed to it.”

Did the governor himself catch a rerun of the Clifford the Big Red Dog episode where a child had two moms? Was he folding laundry when Big Bird hugged two gay dads? Did the name of the late B.J. Wexler make him uncomfortable?

Maybe we’ll never know what really made Stitt go full Oscar the Grouch over public television, but the veto drama this session was worthy of the OETA Movie Club. I hope you popped some popcorn.

Past Sundaze comics

Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season

All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote

Dunkin’ on each other for ‘Donuts with the Governor’

Oklahoma’s turnpike expansion plan faces road blocks

Easter Sundaze: Trying to save a dime in the egg aisle

Preserving Hafer Park memories: Welcome to paradise

Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes

March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles

Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?

SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands

Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol

Valentine voting: For the love of democracy

Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office

Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride

Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen

Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters

Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable

‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up

Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections

2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons

Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma

An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads

Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating

SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend

Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline

New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion

Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’