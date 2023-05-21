Support Journalism

So a deal got done after all, and we can all start educating again. What a relief!

Last week, the Oklahoma Legislature announced and passed an agreement to increase common education appropriations by $625 million, with another $160 million supporting school safety and reading specialist programs over the next three years. The funding moved through the Legislature quickly and unlocked a related tax credit bill for homeschool and private school families, even though a couple of weeks earlier it looked like discussions between House and Senate leaders were stuck in a stalemate.

Negotiations were helped along by former Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor, who served as mediator in crunch time. Taylor’s presence and mediation skills — which reportedly included shuttle diplomacy up and down the stairs at the Governor’s Mansion — were praised by all parties. Even though Taylor was not paid for his services, Gov. Kevin Stitt joked that he needed to buy the McAlester attorney a gift certificate to Pete’s Place. (I expect journalists will follow up with the governor and press him on the matter.)

Regardless, everyone knows that when you need a hit in a pinch, you call up a heavy hitter. In this case, he likely used a gavel.

Past Sundaze comics

Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season

All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote

Dunkin’ on each other for ‘Donuts with the Governor’

Oklahoma’s turnpike expansion plan faces road blocks

Easter Sundaze: Trying to save a dime in the egg aisle

Preserving Hafer Park memories: Welcome to paradise

Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes

March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles

Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?

SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands

Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol

Valentine voting: For the love of democracy

Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office

Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride

Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen

Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters

Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable

‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up

Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections

2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons

Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma

An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads

Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating

SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend

Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline

New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion

Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’