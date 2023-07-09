If the state of Oklahoma is going to have a cozy relationship with the international communication technology company Motorola, the least we could do is help bring back the coolest flip phone of all time.
As I read the news this past week, NonDoc’s story on how the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board came to approve $20 million for a Department of Public Safety project upgrading Motorola radios caught my attention — for a few reasons.
First, it’s a good reminder why “follow the money” makes for a good mantra in journalism. Sometimes I forget just how many millions of dollars are floating around in government accounts waiting for some obscure board to allocate them when no one is watching.
Second, I was reminded of one of the greatest technological contraptions from my college years: the Motorola Razr flip phone, which seemed like the epitome of cool devices circa 2007. It was thin and hip, with a big screen and a sharp name that made it quite fashionable. I was in awe. Would humanity ever see anything better?
I never could have guessed then all of the fancy devices we would have now, nor could I have known that more than 15 years later I’d (still) be drawing comics about weird stuff that the government has done.
And did you know that there is a new version of this iconic flip phone? The Motorola Razr 40 has launched as the latest “clamshell” cell phone, and it is being marketed to “digital minimalists.” It’s got 256 gigabytes of storage, which means it had absolutely better come with the classic Nokia phone game Snake already installed.
Of course, my job is to poke a little fun at serious subjects, such as corporate efforts to land lucrative sole-source contracts with government agencies. Admittedly, I may not have a ton to say on this topic, but I know where you can find 5,000 words explaining the situation.
So flip open your Motorola Razr 40 and make sure you’re up to speed.
