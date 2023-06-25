Support Journalism

So the 2023 NBA draft has come and gone less than two weeks after the conclusion of the league’s finals.

Compared to other major U.S. sports, the NBA’s draft occurs in what feels like the blink of an eye. In the span of just a few hours, the Oklahoma City Thunder managed to wheel a couple of deals and walk away with, by most accounts, two solid players who will likely be able to contribute right away.

Cason Wallace, a 6’4″ point guard who played one season at Kentucky, is an excellent defender with explosive qualities. And local Big 12 basketball fans may have seen Keyontae Johnson play last season for Kansas State, where he averaged 17.4 points per game as a 6’5″ wing with a solid three-point shooting percentage. He can throw down some mean alley-oops.

Adding Thunder rookies like Wallace and Johnson who could make an immediate impact feels exciting, especially as last year’s top pick, center Chet Holmgren, will also be making his NBA debut in the fall after missing all of this past season with an injury. After being in a rebuild mode for a few years now, last season’s jump back into the postseason has already set expectations of contending for a high playoff spot next year.

All of this enthusiasm with a young, talented team should only help with the anticipated vote among OKC citizens on public funding for a new basketball arena. Although OKC Mayor David Holt recently told Kathryn McNutt of The Journal Record that he did not want to discuss details of how the new arena would be funded, he did say to “be ready” because news will be coming this summer.

A poll being conducted earlier this year implied the new arena’s total price tag could be $750 million, and one question suggested that team owners might pay for 10 percent of it, with a six-year one-cent OKC sales tax covering the rest of the cost.

NBA rookies are expected to put in a lot of work right from the start, so perhaps general manager Sam Presti can access added labor from the two Thunder rookies if this year’s arena vote looks close.

Time will tell on how much of an impact the recent draft picks will have, but the Thunder’s arrow appears to be pointing up for now.

Past Sundaze comics

Blockbuster: Oklahoma weather presents DVD-size hail

Uncommon ground in Edmond: No art of compromise?

Stitt knows how to get, how to get to Override Street

Former Justice Steven Taylor broke open a tie ballgame

Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season

All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote

Dunkin’ on each other for ‘Donuts with the Governor’

Oklahoma’s turnpike expansion plan faces road blocks

Easter Sundaze: Trying to save a dime in the egg aisle

Preserving Hafer Park memories: Welcome to paradise

Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes

March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles

Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?

SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands

Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol

Valentine voting: For the love of democracy

Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office

Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride

Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen

Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters

Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable

‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up

Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections

2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons

Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma

An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads

Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating

SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend

Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline

New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion

Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’