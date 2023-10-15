Support Journalism

Pelican Bay has sprung a leak!

At least that’s what the public learned at an Edmond City Council workshop late last month. The presumed problems at the Edmond aquatic center, suspected to be a cracked pool shell as well as leaking pipes, have amounted to a loss of 20,000 gallons of water per operational day over the past two summers, totaling more than 1.5 million gallons down the drain — or into the ground.

Where is the treated (read: chlorinated) water going? City leaders don’t know for sure. It seems likely some might be draining into the creek that runs between the Edmond aquatic center and E.C. Hafer Park, a disposal method posing environmental impacts that would be illegal if it were intentional. But this is an accident, right? And the City Council is going to take action to stop it before next summer, right? Oh, I guess not.

Speaking of the Edmond City Council, they recently voted to increase water rates for residents to cover the cost of water system improvements. Perhaps a portion of those funds could be used to purchase some Flex Seal? The commercials for the stuff tell me it works wonders.

The salesman wouldn’t lie, would he?

