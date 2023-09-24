Support Journalism

In case you didn’t know by now, Google collects your data. A lot of it, actually.

So when people type the names of different video games into a search bar, this very important and meaningful information goes into a database somewhere. As it turns out, according to Google analytics, we like us some Pac-Man here in Oklahoma.

Apparently, Pac-Man was the most searched 2D game over the past year in the state of Oklahoma, according to a very scientific “study” conducted by a website called Invisible Game and emailed to the NonDoc newsroom last week.

From what I can tell, the “study” involved simply looking at the most searched terms, without any context. It didn’t even seem like they were drawing a conclusion from the results, and I didn’t see any references to “Pac-Dots” or “Power Pellets.” Fascinating stuff, really.

But why Pac-Man, you might ask? While the relatively new Pac-Man Battle Royale is a lot of fun with friends, the Pac-Man character and series has not been particularly relevant for many years. Perhaps the concept of eating a lot of food while running away from ghosts resonates with us Oklahomans? Who knows.

I now have a mission to skew the data by searching for “Street Fighter” one million times.

