Has it been eight years already? It’s hard to tell, frankly.

When Tres Savage asked me to join NonDoc before the site launched in September 2015, I didn’t think I would be illustrating the silly things I do as often or as long as I have. Is this really my 355th Sundaze cartoon?

As you may have noticed, NonDoc publishes important news to inform the public about matters related to civics, education and economic development. I draw pictures of people eating pizza and drinking beer.

It’s possible that the balance of seriousness and levity achieves the “nondoctrinaire” goals for which this site aims. It’s also possible that this is simply a fun break in the news cycle on Sunday mornings, even if some readers occasionally grouse about the length of the blurb I write to accompany these comics.

In any case, it’s been a fun eight years, and here’s to eight more!

