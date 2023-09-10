(Editor’s note: If you missed meeting Sundaze cartoonist Mike Allen at NonDoc’s 8th birthday party last week, make sure to sign up for alerts about future gatherings. To donate in support of NonDoc and Mike’s eight years of cartooning, click here.)
Has it been eight years already? It’s hard to tell, frankly.
When Tres Savage asked me to join NonDoc before the site launched in September 2015, I didn’t think I would be illustrating the silly things I do as often or as long as I have. Is this really my 355th Sundaze cartoon?
As you may have noticed, NonDoc publishes important news to inform the public about matters related to civics, education and economic development. I draw pictures of people eating pizza and drinking beer.
It’s possible that the balance of seriousness and levity achieves the “nondoctrinaire” goals for which this site aims. It’s also possible that this is simply a fun break in the news cycle on Sunday mornings, even if some readers occasionally grouse about the length of the blurb I write to accompany these comics.
In any case, it’s been a fun eight years, and here’s to eight more!
Past Sundaze comics
What to do when there’s no room at the Edmond inn?
Behold, OU students: Lindsey Street tailgating returns
PAC 12 implosion continues conference realignment
The Earth must be quite a pothole for UFOs
American Heartland Theme Park raises some eyebrows
Sick of Stitt hammering the machine, Drummond seeks a spin
Introducing a Razr-thin margin of plausible deniability
Bright future: OKC Thunder rookies ready to get to work
Blockbuster: Oklahoma weather presents DVD-size hail
Uncommon ground in Edmond: No art of compromise?
Stitt knows how to get, how to get to Override Street
Former Justice Steven Taylor broke open a tie ballgame
Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season
All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote
Dunkin’ on each other for ‘Donuts with the Governor’
Oklahoma’s turnpike expansion plan faces road blocks
Easter Sundaze: Trying to save a dime in the egg aisle
Preserving Hafer Park memories: Welcome to paradise
Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes
March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles
Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?
SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands
Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol
Valentine voting: For the love of democracy
Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office
Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride
Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen
Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters
Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable
‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up
Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections
2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons
Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma
An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads
Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet
Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball
How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?
Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall
Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry
This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating