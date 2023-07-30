Support Journalism

They are here, or at least that’s what we’ve been told. Aliens, yes those aliens, have supposedly visited Earth, crashed and were recovered by the United States government.

I feel like we’ve heard this before at some point, but my memory is cloudy. What never ceases to amaze me is how so many UFOs must be able to navigate space, time, radiation and numerous other hazards, but good ol’ planet Earth apparently trips them up and they end up crashing. We must be doing something wrong.

A congressional hearing this past week examined the claims of retired Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch, who has seemingly turned into a “whistleblower” on a Department of Defense program to examine UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena, that was kept from Congress and the public.

The claims themselves ranged from vague sightings of football field-sized crafts, to the actual recovery and possession of “non-human biologics.” Nearly all of the knowledge Grusch put forth was second or third-hand, as he said he had interviewed more than 40 people with experience on the matter. Conveniently lacking in all of this was any actual evidence to substantiate the claims, so if you want to believe, go right ahead, I say! However, extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and we’re left with little to go on in this instance.

Was this a fun hearing to watch? Judging from the countless memes it has spawned, I think the answer is “yes” from the public’s perspective. Is it the Earth-shattering news mankind has been anticipating for decades? Not really.

Past Sundaze comics

American Heartland Theme Park raises some eyebrows

Sick of Stitt hammering the machine, Drummond seeks a spin

Introducing a Razr-thin margin of plausible deniability

Bright future: OKC Thunder rookies ready to get to work

Blockbuster: Oklahoma weather presents DVD-size hail

Uncommon ground in Edmond: No art of compromise?

Stitt knows how to get, how to get to Override Street

Former Justice Steven Taylor broke open a tie ballgame

Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season

All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote

Dunkin’ on each other for ‘Donuts with the Governor’

Oklahoma’s turnpike expansion plan faces road blocks

Easter Sundaze: Trying to save a dime in the egg aisle

Preserving Hafer Park memories: Welcome to paradise

Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes

March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles

Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?

SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands

Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol

Valentine voting: For the love of democracy

Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office

Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride

Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen

Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters

Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable

‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up

Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections

2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons

Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma

An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads

Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating