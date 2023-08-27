Support Journalism

It’s a tale as old as time. An opportunity presents itself just on the other side of a door, and as any reasonable person would do, some people walk through it. Then, of course, they promptly shut and lock the door behind them, thus preventing others from taking that same path and the same opportunity.

Access to housing in certain places can be surprisingly similar. A gated community is one thing, but wanting to keep certain people out of an entire town is something else entirely.

Which brings us to Edmond, Oklahoma, and the problems it faces after a housing study recently advised that 8,900 units of all types will be needed within the next 10 years to keep up with demand. The question the city will need to answer is whether people want to build any sort of “affordable” housing for the younger part of Edmond’s workforce, who at present are effectively priced out of home ownership and challenged even to find rental properties. Put another way, there is no room at the Edmond inn for people without significant financial means.

Given some of the comments by residents at a recent Edmond City Council meeting, at least a few people would prefer to keep things this way. Apartments would be part of a solution, but given that a complex has not been built in more than a decade, the subject seems to be unpalatable among some current residents. And even if an apartment project advances past the Edmond Planning Commission and City Council, the city’s referendum petition process allows a pretty low threshold for citizens to challenge any development proposal and put it to a public vote.

So what will it be? The city government’s opinion on this matter could play a large role in steering the direction of development over the next several years, but it’s really up to the community to decide. Is Edmond a “great place to grow” or a ” great place for the grown?”

