At a time of year when sports are top of mind for many Oklahomans, the discussion around whether (or how) to legalize sports betting in Oklahoma may finally be gaining steam.
On the other hand, I’m told, there are a lot of details left to be ironed out.
Fueling recent conversation, however, is Gov. Kevin Stitt’s announced “plan,” which he released via email at the start of the month while traveling in Israel. Reactions to Stitt’s one-page PDF proposal were mixed, with some Capitol folks noting that it left more questions unanswered than answered.
If you have not read NonDoc’s story touching on Stitt’s announcement, I encourage you to do so. The same goes for subsequent story last week examining the history and potential future for compacting between the state and tribal nations. (Hint hint: Legalizing sports betting will take negotiation with the Legislature and the tribes.)
I’ll leave the complicated politics to the professionals and just say that I always enjoy this time of year when football and basketball overlap and it feels like there’s always something to watch — or draw.
