Support Journalism

Does anyone else feel like it always rains on this weekend every year?

Talk about a bad luck Halloween. Perhaps rainy weather is one of the “trick” parts of the “trick or treat” formula that permeates the holiday. Whatever the case, Halloween is a big deal for a lot of people, and a little bit of precipitation isn’t going to stop them from enjoying it.

I can recall one year, in the late 1980’s or early 1990’s, it was very cold and I think there was even a tiny amount of snow. Lots of kids were dressed, smartly, as “skiers” and other cold-related professions. I think I went as the Frankenstein monster, but with a black sweatsuit instead of the rough looking blazer and slacks that Boris Karloff was rocking. Nothing was going to stop us from getting that candy.

As an adult, Halloween takes on a similar vibe, except the goal isn’t exactly candy. For many people, it’s partying in general. Costumes can get creative, for better or for worse, but that’s the real fun of it. However, it’s important to be safe out there and not create your own bad luck. Black cats are actually pretty great.

Past Sundaze comics

New OKC Thunder arena election may not be a layup

The water meter spins at the Edmond aquatic center

Ryan Walters explores new math with budget request

Endless consumption: Pac-Man popular in Oklahoma

Cheers to 8 years of (sometimes political) cartoons

What to do when there’s no room at the Edmond inn?

Behold, OU students: Lindsey Street tailgating returns

PAC 12 implosion continues conference realignment

The Earth must be quite a pothole for UFOs

American Heartland Theme Park raises some eyebrows

Sick of Stitt hammering the machine, Drummond seeks a spin

Introducing a Razr-thin margin of plausible deniability

Bright future: OKC Thunder rookies ready to get to work

Blockbuster: Oklahoma weather presents DVD-size hail

Uncommon ground in Edmond: No art of compromise?

Stitt knows how to get, how to get to Override Street

Former Justice Steven Taylor broke open a tie ballgame

Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season

All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote

Dunkin’ on each other for ‘Donuts with the Governor’

Oklahoma’s turnpike expansion plan faces road blocks

Easter Sundaze: Trying to save a dime in the egg aisle

Preserving Hafer Park memories: Welcome to paradise

Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes

March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles

Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?

SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands

Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol

Valentine voting: For the love of democracy

Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office

Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride

Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen

Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters

Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable

‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up

Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections

2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons

Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma

An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads

Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating