Does anyone else feel like it always rains on this weekend every year?
Talk about a bad luck Halloween. Perhaps rainy weather is one of the “trick” parts of the “trick or treat” formula that permeates the holiday. Whatever the case, Halloween is a big deal for a lot of people, and a little bit of precipitation isn’t going to stop them from enjoying it.
I can recall one year, in the late 1980’s or early 1990’s, it was very cold and I think there was even a tiny amount of snow. Lots of kids were dressed, smartly, as “skiers” and other cold-related professions. I think I went as the Frankenstein monster, but with a black sweatsuit instead of the rough looking blazer and slacks that Boris Karloff was rocking. Nothing was going to stop us from getting that candy.
As an adult, Halloween takes on a similar vibe, except the goal isn’t exactly candy. For many people, it’s partying in general. Costumes can get creative, for better or for worse, but that’s the real fun of it. However, it’s important to be safe out there and not create your own bad luck. Black cats are actually pretty great.
