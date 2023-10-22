Support Journalism

The 2023-2024 NBA season is upon us, and expectations are high for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Just about every prognosticator agrees the Thunder is a good team that will exceed last year’s surprising success, with a spot in the playoffs as a measure of that improvement.

Meanwhile, over the course of roughly the next two months, the team’s ownership and city leadership will be counting on that success as they ask voters to approve extending a one-cent sales tax to fund a new arena. Details on this new arena’s location and design are sparse at present — my editor insists the architects should cover it in solar panels — so what better way to garner good feelings about investing close to $1 billion into a single project than having its main tenant dominating on the court?

Starting Wednesday in Chicago, this regular season will feature the return, or perhaps the proper debut, of 2022 second overall pick Chet Holmgren, which will most certainly ignite a higher level of interest in the early games. That could be a good thing for the Thunder ownership group and their de-facto spokesman, OKC Mayor David Holt. A recent poll found some significant opposition to the upcoming Dec. 12 arena funding vote, but only 82 residents of Oklahoma City were surveyed, so take the results with a grain of salt.

Still, there’s a common adage in the sports world that “winning solves everything,” and I think to an extent that applies here. A hot start for the Thunder would make for warmer feelings at the cold, cold ballot box.

