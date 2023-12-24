It’s never too early to start thinking about your taxes, they say.
Well, I’m not really sure who would say that besides the IRS, but one has to wonder about shipping things all the way from the North Pole and the costs associated with doing so. Fuel, postage, insurance and even reindeer feed — the cost of everything is climbing!
And remember, the government always gets its share. If Santa works in all 50 states, does he have to file 50 tax returns? Do cookies and milk count as income? There’s probably an elf that handles all of that.
In all seriousness, it’s a time of year to focus on the important things in life. Whether it be family, friends or an activity that makes you feel strong, taking the time to appreciate what you have is never a bad thing.
Enjoy the days ahead in this holiday season, and please try not to worry about the difference between “excise” and “sales” taxes until April.
Past Sundaze comics
