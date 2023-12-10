Support Journalism

Surely our Okie palettes have developed beyond the need for sugar and salad dressing with every meal, right? I jest, of course.

In reality, Oklahoma City food culture has come a long, long way in the past 15 to 20 years, and so have our tastes. The recent news of several OKC restaurants closing is simultaneously surprising and somewhat expected for such a burgeoning scene.

I can remember a time when the Spaghetti Warehouse was just about the only place to go in Bricktown. At that time, Midtown — where many establishments have since opened and now, regrettably, have closed — was a complete non-factor. I’m sure there are readers who can remember further back than that, but I don’t think there was ever a time other than now when we could enjoy so many great dining options in the metro area.

While there are many different reasons for the recent closures — owner retirements, rent and other economic factors among them — it’s important to keep perspective about how far we’ve come, and what the future could look like. Things like this are going to happen in a healthy food scene, and it sucks when it happens to come bunched together in a short span for our city. The good news is there are many restaurants coming online soon, so I’d say OKC’s future looks tasty.

