NonDoc is excited to announce two 2021 summer internships, which have an application deadline of Thursday, March 25. Before you take to Twitter to ask, yes, both internships are paid.

One position will be a reporting internship focused on covering governmental entities and telling stories about issues that affect Oklahomans.

The other position will be a marketing internship focused on expanding NonDoc’s reach and readership throughout Oklahoma by assisting with social media, fundraising and community outreach.

The positions are open to college-aged individuals living in Oklahoma and will require in-person meetings and interactions.

Applicants must send a résumé, cover letter and two samples of relevant work to editorial@nondoc.com by 11:59 p.m. March 25. After a hiring process, the selected interns will onboard with NonDoc on Friday, May 14, in preparation for a full work week beginning May 17.

Past interns have gained valuable experience

Individuals who have completed past internships with NonDoc have gone on to a variety of professional experiences, while some are still finishing college.

The work interns do at NonDoc varies, and reporting interns usually perform a variety of storytelling duties, including event coverage, election previews and features or profiles. Our marketing interns typically focus on branding, distribution of NonDoc content, development of social media audiences and research for our public resource pages. Interns use our WordPress platform and learn to consider search engine optimization when publishing online.

In 2020, interns Wendy Weitzel and Brittany Danielecki completed the bulk of the work required to create our new Oklahoma Tribal Resources Page. Reporting interns have produced valuable coverage of local elections and have exposed issues for public awareness that NonDoc otherwise may not have been able to cover.

Our 2021 summer internship program is being supported by the Inasmuch Foundation, which funds journalism and social service efforts in an effort to enrich the quality of life, lessen suffering and strengthen organizations to benefit people and communities.

Our internship efforts are also supported by sponsors of our Sustainable Journalism Foundation, including Home Creations and Fowler Automotive Group. Both companies donate to NonDoc to support independent journalism and the workforce necessary to operate a modern newsroom.

If you know of individuals who are qualified for these 2021 summer internships, please consider sending them this post and the flier below.