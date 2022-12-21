Support Journalism

Through Friday, Feb. 17, NonDoc will be accepting applications for up to two paid summer 2023 editorial internship positions for college-aged individuals living in Oklahoma. Internships allow for aspiring journalists to sharpen their writing and reporting skills in a professional newsroom environment, and details about how to apply appear at the bottom of this post.

Interns will be entrusted with important assignments and tasked with a variety of journalistic duties, including event coverage, feature stories, profiles, election previews and more.

During my NonDoc internship over the summer of 2022, I learned just as much — if not more — about writing and political reporting as I did in three years studying journalism in college.

I covered tribal government developments and state legislative races related to the 2022 midterms. (I also kept time, to varying degrees of success, at each of the political debates NonDoc hosted.) With each of my stories, I received valuable editing that not only enriched my articles but also made me a better writer. My NonDoc internship gave me the opportunity to place myself in unfamiliar environments and determine how to write about them.

I also experienced a true journalistic rite-of-passage: staying late in the newsroom on election night, eating pizza and racing to publish stories about the outcomes of various races. At the end of my internship, a position on NonDoc’s team opened, and I was promoted to a full-time job with NonDoc covering education in the state. I credit my valuable learning experience as an intern with preparing me to hit the ground running on the education beat.

How to apply for NonDoc’s 2022 summer internships

Our 2023 summer internship program is being supported by the Inasmuch Foundation, which funds journalism and social service efforts to enrich the quality of life, lessen suffering and strengthen organizations to benefit people and communities.

Our internship efforts are also supported by sponsors of our Sustainable Journalism Foundation, including Home Creations and Fowler Automotive. Those entities support our independent journalism efforts and value us having the workforce necessary to operate a modern newsroom.

If you are a college-aged journalist who will be living in the state of Oklahoma for the summer of 2023, the following information will help you apply for an editorial internship with NonDoc.

Position: Editorial internship. (Up to two applicants will be hired)

Pay: Internship stipend paid in two installments.

Job duties: General reporting related to civic and cultural matters. Interns will also gain experience writing commentary, using online publishing software and hosting public events.

To apply: Applicants must submit a cover letter, a résumé and two samples of journalistic work to editorial@nondoc.com. Please put your name and “internship application” in the subject line of the email.

Application deadline: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Start date: Middle of May 2023. (Flexible)

End date: Mid-to-late August 2023. (Flexible)