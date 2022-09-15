Support Journalism

Are you a college-aged Oklahoma resident interested in nonprofits who is trying to make plans for 2023? Maybe you want those plans to include fundraising, meeting incredible donors and working on exciting new projects? Then perhaps a NonDoc internship is in your future!

For the spring 2023 semester, we are hiring a (paid) nonprofit internship position, but applications for the position are due at the end of October.

If you are interested in nonprofit operations, nonprofit journalism can be a unique and innovative area to gain experience. The industry continues to evolve rapidly, with technology providing new opportunities for journalism, content distribution and funding. NonDoc’s development staff works to identify these new funding and distribution opportunities while maintaining our relationships with current readers and supporters.

Applicants must send a résumé, cover letter and two samples of relevant work to info@nondoc.com by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Please put your name and “internship application” in the subject line of the email. After an interview process in late 2022, the selected intern will onboard with NonDoc in mid or late January and be employed through May. The exact start and end dates of the internship are flexible.

Many prior participants from our internship program have finished their college careers and used the skills they honed to achieve full-time employment in a variety of fields. Some former interns have stayed with NonDoc as full-time employees. We currently have three former interns on staff: Edmond reporter Joe Tomlinson, education reporter Bennett Brinkman and me, NonDoc’s distribution and development specialist.

Our intern will also get to know some of our sponsors, like Home Creations, Fowler Automotive Group, the Oklahoma Hospital Association and the Oklahoma Public Schools Resource Center, just to name a few. Those entities donate to NonDoc to support independent journalism and the workforce a nonprofit newsroom needs.

This position will involve a mix of in-person and remote work, as well as an onboarding discussion about specific skills the selected intern would like to develop during their time with NonDoc.

Do you know a college-aged individual seeking experience in the nonprofit sector? Please send them this post today.