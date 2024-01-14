Support Journalism

You might have felt a rumble or two recently, and perhaps a little boom to go along with it.

Turns out there were more extreme natural events arriving this weekend than just the arctic winds and snow invading the Oklahoma City metro. Yes, earthquakes are back, or at least were back for an evening and a morning.

As you can read in this NonDoc piece that covers the recent rumblings and historic happenings related to Oklahoma earthquakes, the latest shakes originated in far northeast Edmond near Arcadia. Much to the dismay of the NIMBYs out there, you might even say the earthquakes were in Edmond’s backyard. How long until the public comment period at the City Council fills up with quake-complainers? Will the East Edmond 2050 plan need an addendum about seismicity?

With a couple of the tremors registering above 4.0, they provided quite the stir on a chilly Friday night and early Saturday morning. Since the bulk of quakes quieted down several years ago, I had almost forgotten the feeling of being awoken in the middle of the night by a shaking building and rattling pictures. Fun times.

Similar to so many of our weather events around here, these sorts of things are neat to talk about every once in a while, but at some point they can become an inconvenience, or even destructive. I think I’d rather leave earthquakes in the novelty category and get a full-night’s rest.

