There’s just something about endings and beginnings that evokes a wave of reflection.
The final days of a calendar year have their own brand of pensiveness, where we look back at our successes and failures, and we set goals to produce more of the former and less of the latter during the next 12 months.
I used to think New Year’s resolutions were silly. After all, why would I not try to better myself all of the time? Well, if you’ve ever lived as an adult, you know all about the minutiae of life and how quickly good intentions can be buried underneath a heap of problems. Clear goals become important, and setting them at the beginning of our rotation around the sun keeps things simple.
Looking back at some of the comics I’ve drawn this past year — you can find all 39 linked below — education and economic developments stand out as major topics of discussion locally. Some local issues in OKC and Edmond caught my attention. Of course, some of the usual humorous moments from the Oklahoma Legislature make an appearance as well.
With election seasons on the horizon, 2024 looks poised for that trend to continue, so I hope you’ll stop by for a laugh on your Sundays. Happy new year!
Sundaze comics from 2023
Ooops, Santa left his tax exempt certificate at home
Despite OKC restaurants closing, keep a positive palate
Personal fowl: Switzer blitzes Stitt on rooster rumbles
Sen. Markwayne Mullin takes his fight and bite national
Stitt antes up for February fight on sports betting
Bad luck Halloween: The rainy trick spoiling your treats
New OKC Thunder arena election may not be a layup
The water meter spins at the Edmond aquatic center
Ryan Walters explores new math with budget request
Endless consumption: Pac-Man popular in Oklahoma
Cheers to 8 years of (sometimes political) cartoons
What to do when there’s no room at the Edmond inn?
Behold, OU students: Lindsey Street tailgating returns
PAC 12 implosion continues conference realignment
The Earth must be quite a pothole for UFOs
American Heartland Theme Park raises some eyebrows
Sick of Stitt hammering the machine, Drummond seeks a spin
Introducing a Razr-thin margin of plausible deniability
Bright future: OKC Thunder rookies ready to get to work
Blockbuster: Oklahoma weather presents DVD-size hail
Uncommon ground in Edmond: No art of compromise?
Stitt knows how to get, how to get to Override Street
Former Justice Steven Taylor broke open a tie ballgame
Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season
All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote
Dunkin’ on each other for ‘Donuts with the Governor’
Oklahoma’s turnpike expansion plan faces road blocks
Easter Sundaze: Trying to save a dime in the egg aisle
Preserving Hafer Park memories: Welcome to paradise
Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes
March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles
Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?
SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands
Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol
Valentine voting: For the love of democracy
Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office
Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride
Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen
Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters
Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable