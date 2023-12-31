Support Journalism

There’s just something about endings and beginnings that evokes a wave of reflection.

The final days of a calendar year have their own brand of pensiveness, where we look back at our successes and failures, and we set goals to produce more of the former and less of the latter during the next 12 months.

I used to think New Year’s resolutions were silly. After all, why would I not try to better myself all of the time? Well, if you’ve ever lived as an adult, you know all about the minutiae of life and how quickly good intentions can be buried underneath a heap of problems. Clear goals become important, and setting them at the beginning of our rotation around the sun keeps things simple.

Looking back at some of the comics I’ve drawn this past year — you can find all 39 linked below — education and economic developments stand out as major topics of discussion locally. Some local issues in OKC and Edmond caught my attention. Of course, some of the usual humorous moments from the Oklahoma Legislature make an appearance as well.

With election seasons on the horizon, 2024 looks poised for that trend to continue, so I hope you’ll stop by for a laugh on your Sundays. Happy new year!

Sundaze comics from 2023

Ooops, Santa left his tax exempt certificate at home

Despite OKC restaurants closing, keep a positive palate

Personal fowl: Switzer blitzes Stitt on rooster rumbles

Sen. Markwayne Mullin takes his fight and bite national

Stitt antes up for February fight on sports betting

Bad luck Halloween: The rainy trick spoiling your treats

New OKC Thunder arena election may not be a layup

The water meter spins at the Edmond aquatic center

Ryan Walters explores new math with budget request

Endless consumption: Pac-Man popular in Oklahoma

Cheers to 8 years of (sometimes political) cartoons

What to do when there’s no room at the Edmond inn?

Behold, OU students: Lindsey Street tailgating returns

PAC 12 implosion continues conference realignment

The Earth must be quite a pothole for UFOs

American Heartland Theme Park raises some eyebrows

Sick of Stitt hammering the machine, Drummond seeks a spin

Introducing a Razr-thin margin of plausible deniability

Bright future: OKC Thunder rookies ready to get to work

Blockbuster: Oklahoma weather presents DVD-size hail

Uncommon ground in Edmond: No art of compromise?

Stitt knows how to get, how to get to Override Street

Former Justice Steven Taylor broke open a tie ballgame

Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season

All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote

Dunkin’ on each other for ‘Donuts with the Governor’

Oklahoma’s turnpike expansion plan faces road blocks

Easter Sundaze: Trying to save a dime in the egg aisle

Preserving Hafer Park memories: Welcome to paradise

Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes

March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles

Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?

SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands

Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol

Valentine voting: For the love of democracy

Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office

Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride

Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen

Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters

Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable