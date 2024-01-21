Support Journalism

It’s legislative session time already, and the pre-party is starting a week sooner than usual.

No, I don’t mean this weekend’s annual Speaker’s Ball where influence groups picked up the tab and lawmakers rocked out to geriatric Alabama.

I’m talking about the special session Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called to start Monday, Jan. 29, one full week ahead of the constitutionally required start of the 2024 regular session.

Stitt’s pre-game bash aims to force the Legislature to vote on reducing the individual state income tax by 0.25 percent, something he tried to do all last year. In fact, he tried to call a special session soiree in October tax-cut purposes, and that failed spectacularly after he refused to sit with the Senate and talk about the topic in public.

With Senate leadership already saying that the week before regular session starts is too early to finalize a big budget puzzle piece, it’s hard to see how this special session shindig will offer any more fun.

Since 2024’s looming legislative blowout is sure to spur as many comics as usual, I thought I would take a stab at drawing different members than normal as a reminder of just how many people are going to think this party stinks.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson (D-OKC) always seems adequately annoyed by Stitt’s shenanigans, and she called this latest special session a great way “to waste time and taxpayer dollars by throwing ideas at the wall to see what sticks.”

Meanwhile, I’m told Rep. Bob Ed Culver Jr. (R-Tahlequah) is a gregarious fellow who brightens up any room, plus I’m an OU football fan.

For their sakes and others’, here’s hoping this special session pre-party is at least as fun as the lamest tailgate.

Past Sundaze comics

Will Edmond NIMBYs unite against the earthquakes?

Just the sip: ABLE Commission mixes a bitter beverage

Hello, 2024: Cheers to another year of art imitating life

Ooops, Santa left his tax exempt certificate at home

Despite OKC restaurants closing, keep a positive palate

Personal fowl: Switzer blitzes Stitt on rooster rumbles

Sen. Markwayne Mullin takes his fight and bite national

Stitt antes up for February fight on sports betting

Bad luck Halloween: The rainy trick spoiling your treats

New OKC Thunder arena election may not be a layup

The water meter spins at the Edmond aquatic center

Ryan Walters explores new math with budget request

Endless consumption: Pac-Man popular in Oklahoma

Cheers to 8 years of (sometimes political) cartoons

What to do when there’s no room at the Edmond inn?

Behold, OU students: Lindsey Street tailgating returns

PAC 12 implosion continues conference realignment

The Earth must be quite a pothole for UFOs

American Heartland Theme Park raises some eyebrows

Sick of Stitt hammering the machine, Drummond seeks a spin

Introducing a Razr-thin margin of plausible deniability

Bright future: OKC Thunder rookies ready to get to work

Blockbuster: Oklahoma weather presents DVD-size hail

Uncommon ground in Edmond: No art of compromise?

Stitt knows how to get, how to get to Override Street

Former Justice Steven Taylor broke open a tie ballgame

Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season

All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote