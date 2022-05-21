Support Journalism

I was in the middle of the Sisyphean task of tidying my office recently, when I realized just how much stuff I had. I looked around the room and felt the beginnings of a Marie Kondo-induced panic attack coming on.

“I should get rid of some of this,” I said to myself. But as I took stock of the room, it became clear to me that this wasn’t just “stuff.” The trash had transcended to treasure. I couldn’t part with any of it.

To paraphrase George Carlin: Other peoples’ stuff is shit and your shit is stuff.

While I didn’t consider these things to be treasures only because they’re mine, I did consider them treasures because of the love I’d invested in them. These were the things I loved so much that I made them my own. Or that someone had given me to convey their love.

These things meant something only to me and to the people who gave them to me. Whether it was because I loved the objects or because the people who had given them loved me, the common denominator was love.

Love might be the only thing that can be everywhere and nowhere simultaneously.

It can be in things, like a worn out NERF football you taught yourself how to catch with, a painting or a sketch from a friend portraying something that has a special significance to the two of you, or a poem written to you that exposes your soul. Take love out of the equation and you’re left with an old football, a picture of a potted plant with no context, and the ramblings of a person talking about a woman living in a man’s heart.

Love can be in a series of words: an inside joke between you and someone you’ve worked with for years, or a letter to someone you’re rarely able to see in person anymore. It can even be in just one word. Take for example the word “bread.” The word “bread” can mean quite literally just the bread you eat, or it could be a term for money, or, if you add love, it can be a playful nickname you’re given because autocorrect messed up your name in a text thread. Why “Bread”? Because everybody loves bread.

It’s entirely subjective. You can choose what to love, what has meaning to you. It can also choose you with the memories it holds. You can give your love to anything and everything and, in doing so, make things meaningful. Or not.

Whatever it is you do, whatever gifts you give, whatever words you say, I hope you choose to do it with love. I’m certainly trying to these days. Love can make the simplest things gold.

Here is a poem I wrote about the word “love” in all its minuscule and grand nature. Dear reader, be aware that things get a bit spicier from here….

Love Is

by Brand Rackley

Love is

Such a small word

Small

Like

Your smiling

nose

Your questioning

eyebrow

Your come-hither

smirk

Your arresting

glint

In

your blue

pools

lesser men call eyes

The batting of them

Because you say

most of what I do is cute

Like

Your hand

Its thumb

The circles it made

on my back

when the world stopped turning

When we thought

we’d never see each other again

The looks

you gave me

when it turned again

Small

Like

A comment

A glance

The bumps

that rise and stir across your skin

when our knees touch

The hairs that graze

The tense

relaxation

of a thigh touched

Innocent reaction

Interrupting thought

Inciting action

Embers

that crackle

and spark

A radiating red

that erupts from the base of the porcelain vase that holds

your honest yearning

Like a cup that can’t help but runneth over

A scorching flood

A heat that not

air

nor

water

nor

millenia

can cool

Coiled

A roiling knot

longing to break

unbridled

An open gait

To gallup

like wild horses

Ridden hard

Not sidesaddle

A quiver

hidden deep

Not of arrows

Clenched

Tight as a pussy bow

before

it’s loose

Before

it’s on the floor

The indentions

on places meant for private

Dots that Morse need not scrutinize

Not an SOS

Not a call for help

Their result nonetheless

His holy name

taken in vain

And mine

taken in no less

Like my teeth that left them

Like

Your arms

Your squeeze

around my waist

Like your voice

when you say

everything

will be okay

Small

Like

The length of time

I can bear

to be

without you

Love is

such a small word

Love is

Me

Love is

You