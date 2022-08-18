Support Journalism

It has been a minute in the making, but we are excited to announce a meet-and-greet fundraiser to support NonDoc’s new Edmond Civic Reporting Project and celebrate our seventh birthday as a newsroom providing independent journalism in Oklahoma.

If you appreciate our reporting and are interested in our efforts to reestablish regular civic reporting to the communities of Edmond — Oklahoma’s fifth largest city — then mark your calendar for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, for a happy hour at The Wolftrap, 1109 S. Broadway in Edmond.

Come enjoy happy hour specials at The Wolftrap — now smoke-free with a big patio — and make a little donation to NonDoc for the chance to win fabulous door prizes.

While you can meet and reconnect with our entire newsroom on Sept. 8, we are extra excited for you to meet our new Edmond reporter, Joe Tomlinson, and our even newer education reporter, Bennett Brinkman.

Donations made today, tomorrow or at the Sept. 8 fundraiser will help NonDoc ensure that a dedicated journalist is covering the civic sector of Edmond. (Can you imagine what might happen over the coming years if no professional journalist is focused on a city of this size?)

Put another way, nonprofit journalism requires reader support, so please consider joining us for our Sept. 8 fundraiser or make a donation today as we approach our seventh birthday. How about $7, or $70 or $777? Whatever fits your budget can help support our work.

Sustaining our Edmond civic reporting project

After the closure of The Edmond Sun in 2020, NonDoc hired Joe Tomlinson this year to return civic, community journalism to Edmond. We are incredibly appreciative to have support from Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered communities and issues. But Report for America provides only a portion of the funding needed to employ a full-time journalist, and that means we need to raise $25,000 this year to support our Edmond civic reporting project.

We’re off to a good start, but we still need your help. If you are unable to attend our Sept. 8 happy hour, you can still donate today online or by mailing a check.

Every dollar helps, so check out our monthly donation options and consider chipping in the price of a cup of coffee or two each month. Our long-term goal is to sustain our Edmond reporting position next year and for years after, but the financial assistance from Report for America will decline annually, so we need to develop a strong base of Edmond donors to ensure continued coverage.

We are thrilled to turn seven years old, and we are also excited to meet new readers (and hopefully donors) from Edmond as we devote time and resources to covering your city.