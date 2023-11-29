Support Journalism

Both Regan Raff and Paul Timmons, the Democratic candidates for Edmond’s open House District 39 seat, agree the state of Oklahoma should cut some portion of its sales tax on groceries, but they have differing focuses for improving educational outcomes.

With two weeks to go until the HD 39 primary election, Raff and Timmons each answered questions regarding their motivations to seek legislative office, tax cuts, initiatives to improve educational outcomes and what they believe are the biggest issues facing the district.

Raff is a small business owner and accounting professional, according to a press release announcing her candidacy. She owns a small bookkeeping business, and she and her husband jointly own a real estate business.

Timmons currently serves as the chief of investigations at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, a post he has held since October. Prior to working at the Oklahoma County Jail, he retired as a captain from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol after 34 years with the law enforcement agency.

Ten candidates — seven Republicans, two Democrats and one Libertarian — filed for the HD 39 seat on Sept. 20. Ahead of the Dec. 12 primary election, NonDoc provided questions to each Republican and Democratic candidate via email on Nov. 2. Six Republican candidates responded to the questions, and their answers can be reviewed in a separate article.

The HD 39 boundary stretches as far north as Waterloo Road and runs south to 15th Street in Edmond. The district has Bryant Avenue on the eastern boundary and Western Avenue on the western boundary.

Early voting is slated for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, at county election boards. The top vote earner on Dec. 12 will advance to the general election because Oklahoma holds no primary runoffs in special elections.

The candidates who prevails in the Democratic and Republican primaries will also face Libertarian candidate Richard Prawdzienski in the Feb. 13 general election.

Questions and answers from both candidates are listed below. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order, and some answers have been edited slightly for style and clarity.

What motivated you to run for the HD 39 seat?

I was motivated to run because I have lived in this district most of my life, and I care about the representation of my community. My husband and I were both raised here, and we both attended and graduated from Edmond Public Schools. I care about this community, and I believe that I can be a representative who can

bring balance to the State Capitol. I believe we can find common sense solutions that will help our community and state move forward in a positive direction.

Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special session in September for the Legislature “to deliver Oklahomans a personal state income tax cut — one that puts the state on a pathway to zero personal state income taxes.” Do you support eliminating or cutting a portion of the state’s income tax? Do you support eliminating the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries? Why or why not?

I would support the elimination of the state sales tax on groceries, and I believe it should be a priority for Oklahoma. It is one of the tax issues in which both Democrats and Republicans agree, and it would allow families to stretch their dollars further at the grocery store. It has stalled in prior legislative sessions, and the recent special session did not address this key issue that most Oklahomans agree would be of great benefit.

Instead, it appears as though efforts to reduce state income taxes are being prioritized. Tax reform should always be done responsibly and should consider who might be benefiting most from a reduced state income tax. My main concern with a reduction in state income taxes would be whether other taxes such as property taxes would need to increase to make up for the reduced tax revenue. I would like to see a plan that addresses where there may be shortfalls, or a plan detailing what spending cuts would be necessary to offset the reduction in tax revenues.

Every session, education reforms and funding are key topics facing the Oklahoma Legislature. What is something you would prioritize to improve educational outcomes across the state? On what issues do you agree or disagree with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters?

I would like to see more resources and public dollars directed to public schools. In Edmond, like many communities in our state, our public schools are the backbone of our community. While we are part of a community that values and supports our schools, our public schools are still underfunded and constantly under attack by leaders at the state level. I do not believe that standardized testing is always the best judge of how students are performing; instead, it is merely one of many factors to consider. Every child learns differently and a poor performance on an exam should not reflect that student’s ability to be successful.

As a product of public schools, I feel so fortunate to have had teachers that invested their time and efforts into my learning. Teachers should be provided with the tools and resources they need to educate and support their students. If schools had the ability to hire designated reading specialists, learning coaches and paraprofessionals, school psychologists, and additional teachers to reduce class sizes, we can help our students have the resources they need to learn in an environment that helps them to be successful. If we want to hire and retain teaching professionals, we must support them in meaningful and lasting ways. Constant attacks, accusations and threats are damaging to our schools and are not reflective of Oklahoma.

What are the two biggest issues facing the residents of House District 39?

Our public education system needs our support and there is a lack of confidence in our state leadership. Our community should feel that they have representation that reflects the common sense values of everyday working Oklahomans.

Republicans hold a major majority in the Oklahoma House, and HD 39’s last representative held a leadership role that no Democrat would be able to achieve if you are elected. Why shouldn’t voters select a Republican in the hope they can wield more influence for this district?

Politics is an ever-changing climate, and I think voters would prefer balance over supermajorities. As a district, HD 39 has been trending in a more moderate direction. When we see shifting trends, I think that is an indication that voters welcome more balance and common sense.

If HD 39 elects a Democrat in this special election, I think we will have been successful in our message that we welcome the ability to have bipartisan conversations. We will not always agree on everything, but I believe that we can find more common ground than others may lead us to believe.

If you advance to February’s general election, would you commit to participating in a House District 39 debate, hosted by NonDoc Media?

Yes.

Paul Timmons

What motivated you to run for the HD 39 seat?

I thought about it for quite some time before actually getting into the race. It wasn’t a last minute decision or something I took lightly. I feel that I have a lot of life experience that relates well to the issues that people face everyday. My platform includes public safety, health care, education and mental health. Everyone has been touched by at least one of these at some point in their life, just as I have, not just professionally but personally as well. It takes someone who is willing to work across party lines, be reasonable, level headed and be the voice of the people you have been elected to represent.

Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special session in September for the Legislature “to deliver Oklahomans a personal state income tax cut — one that puts the state on a pathway to zero personal state income taxes.” Do you support eliminating or cutting a portion of the state’s income tax? Do you support eliminating the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries? Why or why not?

Do the pros outweigh the cons of zero personal state income taxes? Not convinced at this point. Could it lead to economic growth by attracting more businesses? There is certainly an argument for it. In the interim, what about funding for essential programs? There definitely would have to be a plan in place for keeping those services available and eventually making them more robust. I’m as much in favor as most when it comes to reducing income taxes, but it would need to be done in a way that would not jeopardize or potentially harm public services or essential programs. If a balance can be found to bring economic development and maintain the ability to provide the necessary services to the citizens of the state, I’m all in.

As for the sales tax on groceries, again, I am in favor of a cut that would help those who may not have the ability to provide for their family or themselves adequately. There has to be a solution to do so while maintaining a balance that ensures resources for essential government functions.

Every session, education reforms and funding are key topics facing the Oklahoma Legislature. What is something you would prioritize to improve educational outcomes across the state? On what issues do you agree or disagree with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters?

Improve technology, improve curriculum which will better prepare students for the challenges they will face beyond high school, better pay for teachers, make resources more available to teachers so they don’t have to spend their own money and take away from their own households in order to effectively do their job in the classroom. I would also love to be part of a conversation that would address disparities that exist and how to reduce those disparities for those students and parents that are not able.

If Superintendent Walters truly supports better pay for teachers, addressing socio-economic disparities and promotes diversity and inclusion and what’s best for students, I would support that also.

Republicans hold a major majority in the Oklahoma House, and HD 39’s last representative held a leadership role that no Democrat would be able to achieve if you are elected. Why shouldn’t voters select a Republican in the hope they can wield more influence for this district?

As a Democratic candidate my argument is to create a more fair, and inclusive community.

If you advance to February’s general election, would you commit to participating in a House District 39 debate, hosted by NonDoc Media?

If I am fortunate enough to advance to the general election, I would certainly be willing to entertain the notion of a debate. I can’t say with 100 percent certainty that I will commit, but I’m definitely not going to say I won’t. I’ll take it a step at a time and see how this first round goes.