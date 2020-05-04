Support Journalism

In a 6-3 decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has struck down a requirement that absentee ballots be validated by a notary of the public. The Oklahoma chapter of the League of Women Voters had challenged the requirement in an effort to ensure ballot access during elections potentially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brief majority decision, authored by Chief Justice Noma Gurich, found that the Oklahoma State Election Board must accept alternate affidavits outlined in Title 12, Section 426 by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2002. Joined by Vice Chief Justice Richard Darby, Justice Yvonne Kauger, Justice James Edmondson, Justice Tom Colbert and Justice Doug Combs, Gurich wrote that the Election Board’s notary requirement for absentee ballots was not covered by exemptions to the 2002 affidavit statute.

“Therefore, respondent is directed to recognize affidavits made under the provisions of Section 426 in the context of absentee voting,” Gurich wrote. “Respondent is further ordered to send absentee ballot voters such forms, instructions and materials as will facilitate the use of [the alternate affidavit statute]. Respondent is barred from issuing ballot forms, instructions and materials suggesting notarization and/or a notarized affidavit form is the only means through which the requisite affidavit for absentee voting may be accomplished.”

In one of two dissenting opinions, Justice John Kane and Justice James Winchester wrote:

I conclude that our existing statutes do not provide the relief proposed by the petitioners, so the issues stand presented to the wrong branch of government. I dissent.

New Supreme Court Justice Dustin Rowe issued his own dissent, calling the resultant change “absurd.”

“Considering the history of voter fraud, the specifics of our absentee voter process and recent legislative history, I agree with the respondent that it would be absurd to now open the gates and provide for no verification for absentee ballots but still require in-person voters to provide a valid I.D.”

A group called Let Oklahoma Vote that had supported the legal challenge to the notary requirement issued a statement about the court’s decision this afternoon.

“I am very grateful to the Supreme Court,” said Peggy Winton, one of two petitioners in the case. “This is a victory for every Oklahoma voter who wants to exercise the right to vote but not risk their lives to do so.”

Winton identified herself as a cancer survivor with a compromised immune system in the press release.

“I joined the lawsuit because I believed this was a simple change that will save lives,” Winton said. “Today, the court’s ruling will allow Oklahomans with compromised immune systems like me to vote safely without having to leave our homes for an unnecessary notarization that does nothing to protect the integrity of the vote.”

Information about notarization in Oklahoma law is posted on the Secretary of State’s website, which will have to be updated. Those interested in requesting absentee ballots can do so by visiting the Election Board website.