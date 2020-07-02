6 Runoffs on, general elections await

Six other House races that had primaries decided Tuesday night now head toward the Nov. 3 general election. Find out more about each below.

House District 28

After incumbent Rep. Zack Taylor (R-Seminole) decided to upgrade from House District 28 to Senate District 28, former House District 28 Rep. Danny Williams took a step toward reclaiming his former office with 54 percent of the Republican vote Tuesday. Williams represented the district from 1988 to 1994, then identifying as a Democrat, before departing to make an unsuccessful run for governor.

Williams changed his party affiliation during a failed run for SD 28 in 2018, the very seat Taylor departed to run for and won decisively. Williams now promises to “stand up for rural Oklahoma” and identifies himself as a “strong supporter of President Trump.” He will face Democrat Yasminda Choate in the general election.

House District 56

House Minority Floor Leader David Perryman (D-Chickasha) chose not to see re-election after an eight-year legislative stint, leaving the seat open in 2020. Republican Dick Lowe won his party’s primary with 53 percent of the vote on Tuesday, and Lowe will now face Democrat and volunteer Mayor Craig Parham in the general election.

Lowe is currently the business and industry coordinator at the Canadian Valley Technology Center. A social conservative, Lowe is a pro-life Second Amendment supporter who has offered students in the area help with grocery shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also offered families trips to visit his lambs as a way to cope with quarantine stress. Parham has served in the governance of the town of Amber for more than 20 years, and he is running on a platform of improving education, health care and accountability within the state.

House District 71

The race to nominate a Republican opponent to House District 71 incumbent Rep. Denise Brewer (D-Tulsa) has been narrowed from three to two. Mike Masters garnered 48 percent of the vote in the GOP primary election, and Beverly Atteberry earned 44 percent. Masters and Atteberry are now headed for an Aug. 25 runoff.

Masters is a public school teacher and real estate agent, according to his campaign website. While she conceals her campaign platform behind a sign-up link, Atteberry is a Tulsa-based attorney. Both candidates’ websites are scant on policy details, but each has maintained active Facebook pages. Masters’ page can be found here, and Atteberry’s is found at this link.

House District 79

Of the three Republican challengers seeking to defeat House District 79 incumbent Rep. Melissa Provenzano (D-Tulsa), Margie Alfonso and Clay Iiams are the last two standing. Alfonso captured 28 percent of the primary vote, but Iiams could be seen as the favorite after earning 46 percent. The two will compete for the GOP nomination again on Aug. 25.

Alfonso’s website describes her as a traditional conservative who supporters President Donald Trump’s plan to construct a border wall and opposes taxation, particularly on retirement income and “the state sales tax on groceries and medicines.” She is a pro-life Second amendment supporter.

Iiams does not appear to have a campaign website, but the Marine Corps veteran uses an active Facebook page to communicate with supporters. The Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association describes Iiams as “the only true Second Amendment supporter” in the race. Iiams has previously lambasted “partisan politics” between and within both parties. He says addressing political division is “a major reason” he is running.

House District 89

House District 89 had been vacant since former Democratic Rep. Shane Stone resigned from the southwest OKC seat effective New Year’s Day, which prevented a special election from being triggered to elect a temporary legislator.

Voters overwhelmingly selected Jose Cruz as the Democratic nominee Tuesday, with Cruz garnering 74 percent of the light turnout. Cruz is an attorney at the same law firm as current Rep. Chris Kannady (R-OKC). Many of Cruz’s campaign promises revolve around expanding public education funding and access to affordable health care.

In November, Cruz will face Republican John Hutton, who does not appear to have an online campaign presence.

House District 96

House District 96 drew a full field of Republican candidates hoping to replace term-limited Rep. Lewis Moore (R-Arcadia). Of the four GOP hopefuls, Margaret Best and Preston Stinson will compete in an Aug. 25 runoff for their party’s nomination. The winner will compete against Democrat Nicol Ragland in the Nov. 3 general election.

Stinson is a business owner and a board member of Oklahoma Shakespeare, while Best is an Edmond real estate agent and a certified nurse. An in-depth look at both candidate’s policies and links to more information on each candidate can be found in NonDoc’s HD 96 primer.