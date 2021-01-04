To the editors:

U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s position against counting state certified electoral votes is a profile in cowardice, if not worse — attempted sedition.

Loyalists to President Donald Trump have lost in the courts, both state and federal, some 60 times challenging the presidential votes. A conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court finds no evidence of voter fraud. Trump’s sycophants — former Attorney General William Barr and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell — have found no irregularities to reverse the presidential election. It must be noted only a minority of Republican senators have joined Lankford’s evisceration of our constitution. The majority of the Oklahoma congressional delegation will certify every state’s electoral votes. These representatives should be applauded for upholding our Constitution.

Our founding fathers created a constitutional framework to ensure that a republican form of democracy would be created and sustained. President-elect Joe Biden won the popular vote and won a landslide in the electoral college. Without any evidence — only rank hearsay and incredulous conspiracy theories — Lankford advances his own political agenda, discounting the American people’s voice.

Mr. Lankford, are you so tentative and beholden that you fear a challenge to your seat in a Republican-dominated state? Your vote for a selfish political advantage stains your legacy as a statesman. You are an American and an Oklahoman foremost; you are a member of a political party secondarily. Do you remember your oath of office (“…support and defend the Constitution of the United States…”)?

Act like a United States senator from a great state.

Eddie Kumiega, former assistant U.S. attorney

Oklahoma City