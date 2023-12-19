Support Journalism

The U.S. Senate voted 52-14 to confirm Sara Hill this afternoon as a federal district judge for the Northern District of Oklahoma. A former attorney general of the Cherokee Nation, Hill becomes the first Indigenous woman to serve on the federal bench in Oklahoma. In October, President Joe Biden nominated Hill and former federal prosecutor John D. Russell to a pair of open judicial positions in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Although Hill was confirmed Tuesday, Russell’s nomination remains pending Senate approval. However, it was Hill’s appointment that drew more attention owing to opposition from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who questioned Hill’s experience level and suggested she might have political bias in favor of sovereign tribal nations.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. released a statement soon after Hill’s confirmation, saying it marked “a great and historic day for the country.”

“Sara Hill earned bipartisan support, and support from an array of thoughtful individuals and organizations across the country, for the same reason Cherokee leaders placed so much confidence in her: She is a brilliant attorney with a commitment to public service, fairness, justice and the rule of law,” Hoskin said. “I am especially appreciative of the support offered by Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin, who worked with the Biden administration to confirm Sara Hill.”

Hoskin also thanked Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond for supporting Hill’s nomination, while also referencing the political dynamics of her confirmation.

“I am also gratified that the Senate was largely unmoved by the small collection of special interest opponents of Sara Hill’s nomination, inexplicably led by Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma cockfighting industry,” Hoskin said.

Sara Hill confirmed despite Stitt opposition

While Hill received support from Lankford, Mullin and various Native American groups, Stitt emerged as an opponent of her nomination.

Hill served the Cherokee Nation between 2004 and 2023. She worked as a deputy attorney general between 2004 and 2015 before being appointed as the Cherokee Nation’s first secretary of natural resources by then-Principal Chief Bill John Baker in October 2015. She held that position until being appointed attorney general by Hoskin Jr. in 2019.

One year later, the U.S. Supreme Court decided McGirt v. Oklahoma, which functionally affirmed the majority of eastern Oklahoma as a series of Indian Country reservations. While the McGirt case dealt with the Muscogee Nation Reservation, it led to the Cherokee Nation’s reservation being affirmed by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in Hogner v. State.

Hill’s representation of the Cherokee Nation during those cases drew the ire of Stitt, himself a Cherokee Nation citizen and a top critic of the complex ramifications of the McGirt decision.

“We already know where she stands on important questions facing our state as to who has jurisdiction to write speeding tickets and whether members of her tribe should be exempt from paying taxes that fund schools and roads,” Stitt said in a statement after Hill was nominated.

From Cherokee Nation attorney general to federal judge

As Cherokee Nation attorney general, Hill oversaw the expansion of the tribe’s court system after the Hogner decision recognized the Cherokee Nation Reservation’s continued existence. Within Indian Country reservations, only tribes and the federal government have jurisdiction to prosecute Indians accused of offenses under the federal Major Crimes Act.

In 2022, The Cherokee Phoenix reported that the Cherokee Nation went from prosecuting about 300 cases a year to more than 3,700 cases in the year following the Hogner decision.

In August 2023, Hill resigned her position as attorney general to enter private practice, a move which lasted about two months before she was nominated to the federal bench.

A graduate of Northeastern State University and the University of Tulsa College of Law, Hill replaces Judge Claire Eagan, who took senior status in October 2022.

Drummond breaks with Stitt, supports Hill

Stitt was not alone in his criticism of Hill’s nomination, with Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm, also the chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, urging people to call their U.S. senators and oppose the nomination.

Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur and the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, a gun rights group, also opposed Hill’s nomination, according to a story by Reese Gorman of the Washington Examiner. During her confirmation hearing, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) both questioned her on issues of tribal sovereignty. In response, Hill emphasized her commitment to hearing cases “fairly and impartially” and applying the law to the facts of a situation.

Drummond, Oklahoma’s attorney general who has challenged some of Stitt’s positions and rhetoric on state-tribal jurisdiction questions, sent a letter to senators voicing his support of Hill’s nomination to the federal bench.

“Her commitment to the rule of law has ensured numerous victims in northeastern Oklahoma were not abandoned or forgotten following jurisdictional uncertainty over the course of the last three years,” wrote Drummond.

Biden’s nomination of John D. Russell, however, has drawn less attention. An attorney with GableGotwals since 2015, Russell previously served as a federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Oklahoma and trial attorney for the tax division of the U.S. Department of Justice. He graduated from Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

It is unclear when a vote on Russell’s nomination could occur. Despite entering the fourth year of his term as president, Biden has not nominated anyone to serve as U.S. attorney in any of Oklahoma’s three federal court districts.