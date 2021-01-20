Support Journalism

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of Oklahomans did not expect to witness history at President Joe Biden’s inauguration today, but the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol shifted their plans.

The Oklahoma National Guard planned to send three guardsmen to Biden’s inauguration prior to Jan. 6, but security concerns raised that number to 394 members. In 2016, the Oklahoma National Guard sent about 40 personnel to support the inauguration of Donald Trump.

This story was reported by Gaylord News, a Washington reporting project of the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma.

“We have never sent large numbers of soldiers or airmen to a federal inauguration” Oklahoma National Guard Brigadier Gen. Thomas Mancino said. “Without those incidents [on Jan. 6], we would not be sending these numbers of young men and women to Washington.

Mancino was referring to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters that left five dead.

The Oklahoma National Guard is providing support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration by way of traffic and crowd control, creating security checkpoints, and holding an armed presence around the U.S. Capitol. Before the Oklahoma National Guard’s arrival into Washington, their assignments were unclear, requiring flexibility of the Oklahoma guardsmen.

While many Americans fear what could happen throughout the week of the inauguration, leaders of the Oklahoma National Guard said they are focused on completing their mission.

“I think people are a little more nervous than they normally would be, but the nation has faced hairy incidences before,” Lt. Tomas Meget, of Oklahoma City, said. “There’ve been moments in U.S. history where people were uncertain about the future, uncertain what might come next, but it’s one of those things where you do your duty and trust that the rest will fall into place.”

Specialist Rainey Jackson told her employer — Oklahoma City Gynecology and Obstetrics — a week after the riots at the Capitol that she was traveling to Washington. Jackson said her job as a medical assistant has not interfered with her six years of service in the National Guard.

“[OKC Gynecology and Obstetrics] are always really understanding,” Jackson said. “I can say the day of, ‘In five minutes I need to leave,’ and they’re always super understanding.”

That flexibility of communication allows troops like Jackson to thrive in the guard, she said. While the anticipation grew as the country neared Biden’s inauguration, the Oklahoma National Guard’s state pride grew, too.

“Part of the job as the guard is to support your state in any kind of disaster, and to be able to do that on a national level, that’s what we’re here for,” said Capt. Brendon Galvin.

In addition to the 394 Oklahoma National Guard members in D.C., there are around 80 soldiers on duty at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, 12 guardsmen from other states were removed from the inauguration security mission on Monday following vetting and background checks led by the FBI and Secret Service. Two Guardsmen were removed for extremist links. Although prompted, the Oklahoma National Guard declined to answer questions on vetting or background checks.