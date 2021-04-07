Support Journalism

In today’s election, Norman voters passed a $27 million bond for street projects while Ward 3 voters elected Kelly Lynn over incumbent Alison Petrone. In south Norman, voters re-elected their current board of education president.

Lynn, a political newcomer, defeated Petrone with 52.4 percent of the vote, preventing her from earning a second term.

All election results are deemed unofficial until confirmed by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

A lawyer and Oklahoma National Guard member, Lynn was endorsed by Unite Norman, a group formed after the Norman City Council’s decision to redirect more than $850,000 of a planned increase for the Norman Police Department budget to other city services. In 2020, Unite Norman attempted to recall Petrone, Mayor Breea Clark and three other council members.

Bond for city streets passes

The $27 million bond proposition to repair and improve city streets passed Tuesday with 66.2 percent “yes” votes.

“As we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is wonderful to see Norman residents continue to invest in our future as a community,” Clark said in a statement. “Our delivery on the projects in the last three bonds has been excellent, and I look forward to providing the same level of service on the fourth round.”

Norman Public Schools Board of Education election

Norman Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 1 incumbent Dirk O’Hara defeated challenger Pixie Quigley with 58.7 percent of the vote. Office No. 1 covers 14 precincts in south Norman. The board consists of five members who serve five-year terms, and O’Hara is its current president.

The board meets publicly at least once a month and has final approval on district hires, policy changes, contracts and purchase orders.