Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education director Marcie Mack has informed her board that she will resign effective Nov. 15.

NonDoc obtained Mack’s resignation letter, which was distributed to the the agency’s nine-member board this morning:

Dear Superintendent Hofmeister and State Board members, I have been truly blessed to be a part of the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education. The agency is filled with hardworking, dedicated individuals who make a difference each day in the lives of students, educators and businesses. We have made defined gains in multiple areas and solidified substantial partnerships for many more strides to be made. The time for me, however, has come to find opportunities that take me closer to home. Please accept my resignation as State Director of the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education effective November 15. I am hopeful the board will appoint an interim director, so the individual will have the opportunity to step right in and keep things progressing without any delay of service for customers. Sincerely,

Marcie Mack, Ed.D.

Mack has served as director of the Oklahoma CareerTech system since 2014, first on an interim basis before being formally selected for the position in January 2015. The agency guides vocational training programs and partnerships across the state.

A graduate of Oklahoma State University who holds a doctorate in educational administration and leadership, Mack has worked for more than 25 years in the state CareerTech system, starting with her time at Autry Technology Center in Enid.

“Under Dr. Mack’s leadership, Oklahoma’s CareerTech system has secured more funding for CareerTech training, adapted to the ever changing workforce needs of Oklahoma industries, and established important partnerships with businesses, educators, students and military personnel to provide customized training opportunities to Oklahomans in search of a rewarding career,” said Russell Ray, the agency’s chief of communications and marketing.

In compliance with state law, Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister serves as the chairperson of the State board of Career and Technology Education. She sent NonDoc a statement about Mack’s announcement.

“This is a real loss for Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “Marcie is a visionary leader and has been recognized by her peers across the country, as they elected her president for the national organization, Advance CTE. Her leadership will be missed, but I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds for her.”

Background on state CareerTech centers

Oklahoma has 29 Oklahoma Technology Center Districts with 59 total campuses. High school students and adults attend courses and pursue degree programs at the technology centers, which offer specialized career training in more than 90 fields.

“High school students living in a technology center district attend tuition free, while adults are charged nominal tuition,” according to the CareerTech website. “Technology center students also are able to earn highly affordable and transferable college credit from area colleges in many career majors.”

Recently, CareerTech has partnered with the Department of Public Safety to offer driver’s license and motorcycle license testing services in an effort to address a scheduling backlog.

Beyond Hofmeister, the other eight CareerTech board positions are appointed by the governor, with two of those seats required to be filled by members of the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Five of those positions are required to be owners or executives of companies that hire employees within fields supported by CareerTech, and one such board member is required to be from each of the state’s five congressional districts.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed six of the eight board members since taking office in January 2019, including the reappointment of one existing member. Appointees who are not already on the State Board of Education must be confirmed by the Oklahoma State Senate.

The board is set to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in Stillwater.

(Update: This article was updated at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, to add a comment from Russell Ray.)