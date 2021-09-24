Support Journalism

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education voted to hire Emporia State University President Allison Garrett as the state’s new systemwide chancellor, a decision that concludes a multi-year effort to find Glen Johnson’s successor and that will bring Garrett back to a state where she earned degrees from two private universities.

“This is a historic day for the state of Oklahoma and the state regents as we select the first female chancellor to lead our state’s system,” said state regent Courtney Warmington. “President Garrett brings with her a wealth of experience, both in higher ed and higher ed administration. (…) Her experience will be a tremendous asset to our board.”

Garrett will succeed Johnson, a former Oklahoma House speaker who assumed the chancellor position in January 2007. Garrett’s salary will be $415,000, with an annual wellness benefit of $1,200, health insurance and retirement benefits. The compensation package is roughly equal to what Johnson received, although Johnson’s compensation was partially broken down into housing and transportation allowances.

Garrett’s first day in her new position is slated for Nov. 8.

“I join the state regents in welcoming Chancellor-Elect Garrett back to Oklahoma, and I look forward to a smooth transition,” Johnson said in a statement distributed after Friday’s vote. “Her leadership and expertise as a university president and in the corporate sector will greatly benefit the work of the state regents and our public colleges and universities in serving students, increasing college degree completion and advocating for the vital importance of public higher education to Oklahoma’s economy.”

State regents met multiple times in recent months on weekends to consider candidates to be the state’s ninth chancellor.

“[I appreciate the] very deliberate, very careful and very thoughtful way we have approached this search process,” State Regents Chairman Jeff Hickman said prior to Friday’s vote. “Our process has resulted in a large pool of highly qualified candidates in Oklahoma and across the nation.”

Garrett has been president of Emporia State University since 2016. Originally a teachers college located halfway between Wichita and Topeka, Emporia State University has about 5,900 students and was recently listed as the top regional university in the state of Kansas by U.S. News and World Report.

In a 2019 campus-wide email reported on by the Emporia State Bulletin, Garrett said universities should be safe places to “share ideas” and speak openly. The email came after public outcry over a professor’s Facebook post that referenced “illegal aliens.” In her email, Garrett referenced furthering efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion at ESU.

“Viewpoints and perspectives that differ from our own enrich all of our experiences,” Garrett wrote. “Learning from each other, however, can be messy. It is up to each of us to foster a culture that reflects Emporia State’s core values of excellence, respect, responsibility and service. A culture where it is safe to share ideas, ask questions, discuss issues and speak from the heart.”

Discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion have been ongoing at Oklahoma colleges and universities as well over the past decade.

As Oklahoma’s new chancellor of the state’s higher education system, Garrett will also inherit a landscape of regional colleges and universities that face declining enrollment, rising tuition and systemic changes to how higher education is accessed by the public.

Oklahoma has 25 public colleges and universities with 48 campuses, plus the University Center at Ponca City. The 25 individual entities are overseen by multitudinous governing boards that feature more than 150 total regent positions appointed by the governor. First elected in November 2018, Gov. Kevin Stitt has articulated a desire to reform and modernize operations within various sectors of state government.

Background on Allison Garrett

Born in Neosho, Missouri, Garrett graduated from Oklahoma Christian University with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1984. In 1987, she graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law with her doctor of jurisprudence degree. In 1992, she earned a master of laws degree from Georgetown University.

In addition to a series of higher education positions, Garrett has also worked in the business world, serving in the legal department of Walmart from 1994 through 2002. (She left the company as a vice president in 2004.)

She worked as an associate professor of law at Faulkner University in Alabama from 2004 through 2007. She then worked as senior vice president for academic affairs at Oklahoma Christian University from 2007 through 2012. She then served more than three years as executive vice president for Abilene Christian University.

According to Garrett’s bio on Emporia State’s website, she and her husband, Chip, have three children, two of whom live in Edmond. Those children, Tori and Ethan Garrett, were profiled in a Christian Chronicle article regarding values and character in the 2016 GOP presidential primary. Tori Garrett has worked in Republican political campaigns for Mick Cornett and Glenn Mulready.