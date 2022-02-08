David Holt reelected as mayor of Oklahoma City

Support Journalism

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt won reelection today. At the time of this article’s publication, Holt had more than 59 percent of the vote with more than 87 percent of precincts reporting.

Trailing behind Holt were attorney Frank Urbanic (20.20 percent), developer Carol Hefner (13.85 percent) and college professor Jimmy Lawson (6.75 percent).

During a speech at the First National Center downtown, Holt said his reelection was a statement that Republicans, Democrats and independents can come together.

“It was a statement that validates the way we live — during some unprecedented challenges the last two years. It was a statement that we as a city reject violence, racism and bigotry,” Holt said from a podium to a crowd of about 100 supporters.

Holt went into this election confident in his chances. In January, he declined to participate in a mayoral debate hosted by NonDoc, News9 and other partner organizations, citing the overwhelmingly positive results of polls conducted by his campaign.

In his campaign, Holt touted MAPS 4, which was passed in 2019, as his “signature achievement.”

MAPS 4 was criticized by the two candidates to the right of Holt in the nonpartisan mayoral race: Hefner, who notably had the support of Republican strategist Roger Stone, and Urbanic, who was also highly critical of coronavirus-mitigation efforts enacted by the city during the past couple of years.

Lawson, running to the left of Holt, criticized the mayor for what Lawson described as a non-response to the high-profile debate over the planned execution of Julius Jones, who received a last-minute sentence commutation in November 2021 and who is a longtime friend of Lawson’s.

Holt was first elected in 2018, winning 78.5 percent of the vote in a field that included two other candidates: an OU undergraduate and an accountant who did not run an active campaign. Holt had previously served for eight years in the State Senate and, before that, was chief of staff for his predecessor in the mayor’s office, Mick Cornett.

Oklahoma City has what is known as a weak-mayor form of city government, in which a city manager, hired by the City Council, oversees most of the administrative leadership of the city. The mayor plays an informal role as the “face” of the city and also serves on the City Council, where their vote is equal to those of the other councilmembers.

Other Oklahoma County municipal races

Several other jurisdictions within Oklahoma County also had elections Tuesday. Full results from the Oklahoma State Election Board can be found here. All results are unofficial until certified by the board.

Midwest City

In Midwest City’s municipal election, Mayor Matt Dukes coasted to reelection against three challengers. Dukes received more than 60 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Ward 3 incumbent Councilwoman Españiola Bowen and Ward 5 incumbent Councilwoman Christine Allen both lost their reelection bids. Megan Bain defeated Bowen with 59.21 percent of the vote in a three-way race, and Sara Bana topped Allen with 55.77 percent support.

Warr Acres

In Warr Acres, voters in City Council Ward 1 selected Judy Myers (85.34 percent) over Joseph Shiff (14.66 percent).

Yukon

In Yukon’s Ward 1 City Council race, Rodney Zimmerman challenged incumbent Councilman Richard Cacini and defeated him with 197 votes (60.99 percent) to Cacini’s 126 votes (39.01 percent).

The Village propositions

Voters in The Village passed a pair of propositions to issue bonds for city improvements. Both measures received more than 70 percent support. Proposition No. 1 will generate $9.9 million in street and street enhancement projects. Proposition No. 2 will result in $3.3 million for improvements to parks.

Piedmont Public Schools

With Piedmont Public Schools Ward 2 representative and board president Dustin Yowell not running for reelection, voters selected Katie Cornman as his replacement. Cornman finished with more than 50 percent of the vote ahead of Christopher Jantz and Tamra States.

Mustang Public Schools

The election for Office 2 of the Mustang Public Schools Board is headed to a runoff after none of the four candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote. Robert Rader finished in first place, with more than 39 percent. His opponent in the runoff will be second-place finisher Audra Tucker, who won more than 22 percent. Jessie Morris and Kevin Simons finished behind them.

Incumbent Office 2 board member Stacy Oldham did not run for reelection.