Okmulgee Mayor Richard Larabee resigned today, less than a week after law enforcement received an allegation that he embezzled more than $150,000 while working as the property manager at McCulloch Building Owners LLC.

“I hate that I’ve heard people associating these private allegations brought against me with any of you or your efforts, so I am resigning my position as mayor of Okmulgee,” Larabee wrote in his resignation letter Tuesday.

Larabee addressed his letter to fellow City Council members and city manager Tom Giulioli:

TO THE CITY MANAGER AND CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS: The time I have been able to serve with you, including those of you that work at the City, has been some of my very best memories. It’s my sincerest hope that the accusations brought against me will no longer impede your work. I hate that I’ve heard people associating these private allegations brought against me with any of you or your efforts, so I am resigning my position as Mayor of Okmulgee. I know Vice-Mayor Baldwin has the same heart for Okmulgee that I do, and you’ll be in the best of hands between his leadership and the continued leadership of our City Manager, Tom Giulioli. I am very proud of our Council— Everett Horn, Dawn Carter and Marcus Jeffrey, each of you have been amazing to serve with and I’m excited to see what you’ll continue to do for Okmulgee. My family and I will keep you all in our prayers. Sincerely, Richard Larabee.

Larabee provided his resignation letter when contacted by text message, but he declined to comment on the allegations against him.

Swirling social media rumors

On Friday, Okmulgee police announced via a Facebook press release that they had asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to handle the review of the allegations against Larabee.

Social media rumors had churned for weeks that Larabee had improperly spent funds from the Okmulgee Young Professionals organization, but Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said the allegation reported to his office related to Larabee’s interest in the McCulloch Building in downtown Okmulgee.

Larabee was reelected as Okmulgee City Council member at large on Feb. 8, defeating challenger Letisha Stovall LeBlanc by a margin of 386 votes (54.44 percent) to 323 (45.56 percent).