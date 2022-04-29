Support Journalism

Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed businessman Rick Braught to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents to fill the final year of an unexpired term vacated by Phil Albert, who resigned in January amid lingering allegations that he embezzled more than $7 million from a former employer.

“I am extremely honored that Gov. Stitt has the faith and belief in me to serve as a regent for the University of Oklahoma,” Braught said in a statement. “As a member of two families with strong and long-standing ties with the university and the state of Oklahoma, I look forward to working with President (Joe) Harroz and my fellow regents in continuing to elevate Oklahoma’s higher education system. I believe improvement in all facets of our state begins directly with how well we prepare our graduates to excel and lead in their chosen fields.”

Braught holds undergraduate and graduate business degrees from OU, and he has served as president of Investors Trust Company in Duncan since 1996.

“Rick Braught is a proud alumnus of the University of Oklahoma with a long personal and family history of devotion and service to the university,” Stitt said in a press release. “His strong business acumen will make him a terrific addition to the Board of Regents as we continue to ensure OU is successfully equipping graduates with skills that meet the needs of our state’s workforce and economy.”

Stitt’s press release also noted that Braught and his wife, Barbara, are the developers and owners of The Territory Golf & Country Club, a private golf course and residential community in Duncan. He also serves as vice chairman of the board of directors for the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation.

“Rick Braught is a passionate and active member of the University of Oklahoma community, and I am so glad to see him be appointed to this position,” said Lyle Roggow, Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation president. “I am confident he will do a great job guiding the university he loves so deeply.”

In late March, Stitt also appointed Inasmuch Foundation President and CEO Bob Ross to the OU Board of Regents, which governs the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University. Both Ross and Braught will need to be confirmed by the State Senate prior to the conclusion of this year’s legislative session in May.