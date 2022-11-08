Support Journalism

Republican Myles Davidson defeated Democrat Cathy Cummings in Tuesday’s general election for the open Oklahoma County Commission District 3 seat.

With about 93 percent of precincts reporting on Tuesday night, Davidson had received 52,337 votes to Cummings’ 40,586.

“I appreciate all the voters putting their faith in me and my family to represent them. I look forward to serving,” Davidson said in a statement to NonDoc.

Davidson worked in District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan’s office from 2009 until 2019, after which he took his current job as a deputy chief under District 3 Commissioner Kevin Calvey. (Calvey ran for Oklahoma County district attorney in this election but lost to Vicki Behenna.)

Davidson told NonDoc in an interview in October that repairing road infrastructure is the top concern among Oklahoma County residents, citing a $70 million backlog in infrastructure projects within the county. He also answered questions about the troubled Oklahoma County Detention Center, saying “we can and must do better.”

Election results are posted online by the Oklahoma State Election Board. Results are unofficial until they are certified by the board.

Blumert voted to second term in District 1

Democratic District 1 incumbent Carrie Blumert defeated Republican challenger Willard Linzy in a landslide Tuesday night. With 92 percent of precincts reporting, Blumert earned 41,581 votes to Linzy’s 22,098.

Blumert was first elected in 2018, when she defeated Republican Brad Reeves. In an interview with NonDoc before the Democratic primary runoff in August, Blumert said she filed for reelection because she felt she had unfinished work to do.

“There’s so much momentum happening in Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County,” Blumert said. “We just passed a bond issue to build a new detention center. MAPS 4 projects are going out to build several new crisis centers, and we have ARPA money to spend. It was a no-brainer for me to run for reelection. I wanted to be a part of it, especially the new jail, and there are a lot of roads in my district that still need attention.”

In a candidate guide published by The Oklahoman in October, Blumert said she wants to modernize the county’s Social Services department and assist with school improvements in the county. She said the criminal justice system, lack of affordable housing and mental health resources are the biggest problems facing the county.

Prior to her time as District 1 commissioner, Blumert worked with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department for five years. Before that, Blumert worked for Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma and the OU Department of Behavioral Pediatrics.

(Update: This article was updated at 11:02 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, to include a statement from Myles Davidson.)