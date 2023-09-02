‘How sick is sick enough?’

While the abortion debate often centers on elective procedures, the reality is that out of the hundreds of thousands of abortions performed in the U.S. annually — at least 620,000 in 2020, according to government statistics – many are because of medical emergencies or to end a pregnancy where a baby would not live long, if at all.

Yet in Texas and beyond, pregnant individuals have been unable to get needed care because of state abortion bans that have left doctors unsure of what procedures they can perform without facing civil or even criminal liability.

State policies on abortion vary widely a year after the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal protections. States like New Mexico, Colorado and Oregon have few if any limits, but 20 states have laws on the books banning abortion at 18 weeks of pregnancy or earlier.

Restrictive states have exceptions to preserve the life of the mother, but trying to interpret those has put both doctors and patients in a potentially life-threatening bind.

“How sick is sick enough?” Dr. Nisha Verma, an Atlanta OB-GYN, asked a crowd of doctors at this year’s conference of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which represents over 60,000 members from North and South America.

“How lethal does a fetal anomaly have to be?”

Do abortion bans compromise maternal health?

Already, studies are showing the effects of these laws on maternal health.

In one paper, published in May in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, researchers interviewed 50 providers across Texas who cared for patients with life-limiting fetal diagnoses or who had health conditions that threatened their pregnancies.

Even before implementation of the state’s six-week ban, “administrative approval processes and referrals for abortion delayed care and endangered patients’ health,” the study found, but the ban worsened things.

“You really can barely imagine what it’s like for a woman or a couple to be faced with a devastating diagnosis for the fetus … and then they’re told by the doctor, ‘Well, good luck to you. Jump on Google and see where you can find a place to get your termination,’” one specialist told researchers. “It’s just horrifying.”

At the University of California San Francisco, researchers are in the midst of another study examining the impact of abortion bans on clinical care. Early results published in May found these laws had contributed to delays in treatment, poorer health outcomes and increased costs.

“In several cases, patients experienced preventable complications, such as severe infection or having the placenta grow deep into the uterine wall … because clinicians reported their ‘hands were tied,’ making it impossible for them to provide treatment sooner,” researchers wrote.

The U.S. has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. And even before the reversal of Roe, studies showed these deaths were higher in states with restrictive abortion laws.

For many OB-GYNs, the connection is clear: Abortion bans compromise maternal health.

“We’ve definitely seen a correlation in the data between states that have more abortion restrictions and those that have worse maternal morbidity and mortality – and we’re already seeing this play out,” Verma, the Atlanta obstetrician, said in an interview with News21.