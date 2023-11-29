Republican candidates seeking central Edmond’s open House District 39 seat answered questions regarding their motivations to seek legislative office, tax cuts, initiatives to improve educational outcomes in the state and what they believe are the biggest issues facing the district.
Questions were provided to each Republican and Democratic candidate via email on Nov. 2. Ten candidates — seven Republicans, two Democrats and one Libertarian — filed for the seat on Sept. 20. Only one Republican candidate — William A. Gage Jr. — did not return answers.
In a separate article, the Democratic candidates for HD 39 answered questions.
The House District 39 boundary stretches as far north as Waterloo Road and runs south to 15th Street in Edmond. The district has Bryant Avenue on the eastern boundary and Western Avenue on the western boundary.
Early voting is slated for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, at county election boards. The top vote earner on Dec. 12 will advance to the general election because Oklahoma holds no primary runoffs in special elections.
The candidates who prevails in the Democratic and Republican primaries will also face Libertarian candidate Richard Prawdzienski in the Feb. 13 general election.
Owing to the length of responses from six candidates, you can toggle between the GOP candidates who responded by clicking the arrows below. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order, and some answers have been edited slightly for style and clarity.
6Kristen Ferate
What motivated you to run for the House District 39 seat?
I’m the only candidate with school-aged children in this election. I’m committed to improving the lives of Oklahoma kids. Additionally, I’m the only Navy wife and Army daughter in this race. My experiences supporting veterans have engrained a supreme sense of duty to our community.
I’m committed to my constituents’ needs and I’ll focus on what I’m hearing at the door: end the grocery tax, prioritize education and focus on common-sense conservative values and love of country that Edmond citizens cherish. I won’t be a rambunctious voice; I’ll be your voice.
I’d be honored with your trust and your vote, I’ll always have an open door, I’ll always represent you proudly and I appreciate your time.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special session in September for the Legislature “to deliver Oklahomans a personal state income tax cut — one that puts the state on a pathway to zero personal state income taxes.” Do you support eliminating or cutting a portion of the state’s income tax? Do you support eliminating the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries? Why or why not?
Taxpayer money belongs to the taxpayer, not government. Our state is awash in surplus funds and I’m fully supportive of all efforts to reduce or eliminate taxes, including the income and grocery sales tax. You can spend your money better than the state of Oklahoma, I promise.
Every session, education reforms and funding are key topics facing the Oklahoma Legislature. What is something you would prioritize to improve educational outcomes across the state? On what issues do you agree or disagree with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters?
Our Legislature recently passed a teacher pay raise and invested in the classroom. We need to continue taking steps to support classroom educators with competitive salaries, retain the best educators (who could easily move to Texas for better pay) and incentivize educational advancement and professional development for classroom teachers. Additionally, reforms to education should provide learning options for every parent and student so Oklahoma families can uniquely meet their needs of learners.
What are the two biggest issues facing the residents of HD 39?
As the daughter of a former teacher of the year, I know strong educational outcomes are needed to improve the lives of Oklahoma’s next generation and generate prosperity. I’m committed to doing everything in my power to return money to the classroom so our educators have the tools they need to invest in the lives of Oklahoma kids. Secondly, my constituents are focused on economic relief. I’m fully supportive of ending the grocery sales tax and cutting any possible taxes for Edmond families.
Having been appointed to the Oklahoma Department of Libraries board by Gov. Kevin Stitt and being married to a former Oklahoma GOP chairman, what would you say to those who believe you are too connected to the establishment?
The most formative influence in my life is my faith and my family. My stepfather was a Vietnam War veteran and his sacrifice to our country has inspired me, independently, to focus on historical preservation so the next generation understands love of country and what Oklahoma means. I’ve served on many boards not because of any connection, but because of my willingness to do the hard work and leave our community better than I found it.
When I’m elected, my allegiance won’t be to any organization, it will be to my constituents.
If you advance to February’s general election, would you commit to participating in a HD 39 debate, hosted by NonDoc Media?
Sure!
(Note: Click the arrows above to see answers from other GOP candidates seeking HD 39.)
5Tim Hale
What motivated you to run for the House District 39 seat?
I believe every citizen should serve in any way they can. I have been blessed with many years of experience as a leader both in and out of government service. I want my adult children and my grandchildren to see that commitment to faith, family and freedom doesn’t have a “retirement date.” I feel that way about my oath of office as a commissioned officer in the military, and I believe it is true for my commitment to service. Therefore, when this opportunity was presented, I felt both motivated to take on the challenge and fully qualified to serve the great state of Oklahoma where we chose to live after being told where to live for our many years of Air Force service.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special session in September for the Legislature “to deliver Oklahomans a personal state income tax cut — one that puts the state on a pathway to zero personal state income taxes.” Do you support eliminating or cutting a portion of the state’s income tax? Do you support eliminating the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries? Why or why not?
Yes, but only after careful analysis. Let’s look at all taxes through the lens which helps us see where tax cuts are most appropriate, knowing that in general a lower tax rate will allow more families and businesses to thrive.
In broad terms, yes. This (grocery) tax cut will positively affect the most Oklahomans who need a break in these inflationary times.
Every session, education reforms and funding are key topics facing the Oklahoma Legislature. What is something you would prioritize to improve educational outcomes across the state? On what issues do you agree or disagree with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters?
We need to find and back programs that help both teachers and parents as they work TOGETHER to improve the educational outcomes for our children.
I agree that we need to help our children concentrate on the basics of education. I will support our elected leaders as they work to find ways to help our school districts improve.
What are the two biggest issues facing the residents of HD 39?
Education and the economy.
As a relative unknown in this race, what would you say to voters who view your lack of visibility and political experience as an indication that you are not a serious candidate?
Look at my record. I walked and worked in the halls of Congress and the bureaucracy of the Pentagon as a senior Air Force officer. I have been an active participant in the political systems of our great nation since retiring from the Air Force in 2008. My service and leadership as a county vice-chairman helping Republican Gov. Susana Martinez win in a very blue state led her to appoint me as one of her Cabinet secretaries. I served the veterans of New Mexico honorably for four years, and moved out of the position as family health issues required my attention at home.
In short — I am NOT inexperienced. I have and always will focus my priorities — faith, family and freedom. While serving as a pastor, I stayed engaged in state politics as I counseled with legislators about faith issues and veteran issues. I testified in committees as a pastor fighting against bills that encouraged issues that are not supported by scripture or logic. In choosing to live and serve in Edmond, my notable record working with legislatures and executive branches of government at the federal and state levels will simply serve me well as I work for the citizens of House District 39 and Oklahoma.
If you advance to February’s general election, would you commit to participating in a House District 39 debate, hosted by NonDoc Media?
Probably. It depends on the rules, format and true bipartisan nature of such an event.
(Note: Click the arrows above to see answers from other GOP candidates seeking HD 39.)
4Erick Harris
What motivated you to run for the House District 39 seat?
As a native Oklahoman, I care about the future of our state. That is why I’m running to bring new conservative leadership to the State Capitol. I’m running to fight for public safety, stand for our values, advocate for reforming our education system and empower businesses to thrive. Nobody will work harder than me for Edmond families.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special session in September for the Legislature “to deliver Oklahomans a personal state income tax cut — one that puts the state on a pathway to zero personal state income taxes.” Do you support eliminating or cutting a portion of the state’s income tax? Do you support eliminating the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries? Why or why not?
I am for lower taxes. I believe Oklahomans are better equipped than the government to determine how to spend their hard-earned money. That is why I support eliminating the grocery tax and believe we should make cuts to the state’s income tax. As a state representative, I want to dive into the details of the different plans to cut taxes and support the plan that makes the most sense for helping families deal with President Joe Biden’s inflation and ensuring we are fiscally responsible.
Every session, education reforms and funding are key topics facing the Oklahoma Legislature. What is something you would prioritize to improve educational outcomes across the state? On what issues do you agree or disagree with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters?
As the son and grandson of educators and a former adjunct professor at the University of Central Oklahoma, education is more than just policy for me. It’s a personal commitment. And as a conservative, I believe the parents, teachers and school boards in our community know what’s best for our kids. I will always support local control. I will focus on accountability because we believe we must have high standards and regular assessments to measure student progress, as well as the effectiveness of teachers and administrators.
Further, our students should be proficient in reading, writing and arithmetic — not critical race theory and transgender ideology. I am thrilled that we have passed historic school choice, because every child is unique, and parents should have the freedom to choose the best educational path for their kids.
What are the two biggest issues facing the residents of HD 39?
Education and public safety. Education is critically important to our future success. For too long, we have not funded schools adequately and we have allowed liberal ideologies to creep into the classroom. In Edmond, we have many great teachers and engaged parents who want the best for future generations. We must give them the tools to succeed while focusing on education, not indoctrination.
It’s never been more difficult to be a police officer. As a former assistant attorney general, voters can count on me to be pro law and order. I will vote to give law enforcement the resources they need to keep our neighborhoods safe.
To learn more about my views, please visit my website, www.ErickHarrisOK.com.
In 2018, you received 11.9 percent of the vote in the Senate District 30 Republican primary election, where you finished fifth out of seven candidates. What about your platform or campaign has changed since then, and why should Republican voters in HD 39 cast their vote for you in December?
John Maxwell wrote a book titled, Sometimes You Win, Sometimes You Learn, and I learned a lot from running for office in 2018. In this campaign, I have knocked on twice as many doors and I am encouraged by the responses I have received from voters who support my platform. Though my platform remains solidly conservative, I have learned that voters still are concerned about education, public safety and taxes — all issues I hope to address as Edmond’s next state representative. It’s been an absolute pleasure talking directly with thousands of voters on the doorstep.
If you advance to February’s general election, would you commit to participating in a HD 39 debate, hosted by NonDoc Media?
Yes.
(Note: Click the arrows above to see answers from other GOP candidates seeking HD 39.)
3Ronda Peterson
What motivated you to run for the House District 39 seat?
I am running for HD 39 because I believe in a citizen legislature, just as our founders believed. I want to protect our constitutional liberties, serve the people and elevate their voice. I believe I can be that representative that can carry the citizen’s voice.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special session in September for the Legislature “to deliver Oklahomans a personal state income tax cut — one that puts the state on a pathway to zero personal state income taxes.” Do you support eliminating or cutting a portion of the state’s income tax? Do you support eliminating the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries? Why or why not?
I was the first person in this race to make the grocery tax an issue. I am glad that other candidates have followed my lead on this issue. From the beginning of my campaign, I have advocated to eliminate the grocery sales tax. This is a tax that affects everyone who eats. Oklahomans need tax relief and I believe eliminating the grocery sales tax can bring immediate help to families.
I am a believer in free markets and any area where we can allow people to spend and invest their own money is a better option than government spending citizens’ money. I am an advocate of trying to incrementally reduce the state income tax and will be happy to work with the governor to accomplish that goal.
Every session, education reforms and funding are key topics facing the Oklahoma Legislature. What is something you would prioritize to improve educational outcomes across the state? On what issues do you agree or disagree with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters?
Education takes up the biggest part of our state budget. As a state, we need to get back to basics and provide our children with the building blocks to allow them to succeed not just in school, but in the workforce. I have been an employee of Edmond Public Schools for nearly 22 years. This is an issue near and dear to my heart. I love the students I serve every day and I know teachers who deeply care about the students as well. We need to listen to the teachers, parents and students. Education is not a one size fits all. We need to encourage choices for parents to be able to put their child in a school that best meets that child’s needs. I am encouraged that as a state we are expanding educational choices for families through open enrollment, charter schools and the tax credits. We are really at just the beginning of what we need to do in our education system.
I support that Superintendent Ryan Walters is working to get our education system back to basics and focusing on reading, writing, math and holding schools accountable to deliver to the children of Oklahoma. I think everyone can agree that our children deserve more.
What are the two biggest issues facing the residents of HD 39?
Like everyone, the people of HD 39 are dealing with high inflation and many people are struggling to meet their basic needs. People are concerned for the future of their children and their grandchildren; they want them to have hope for a better tomorrow. Quality of education is a paramount concern that I hear from those in my district. I still believe in the American dream, and I want to help serve the people of my district reach their dreams for their families and their children and grandchildren.
You were present during the turmoil at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Could you explain why you were there? Do you believe it’s appropriate to prosecute people who broke into the U.S. Capitol?
I was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. What I witnessed were hundreds of thousands of people who love our country singing God Bless America, singing our National Anthem, and chanting USA. I was there because I love our country and wanted Congress to know that election integrity is one of our bedrock principles as a country.
I did not witness people breaking into the Capitol building. It is unfortunate that there were those who did, and I don’t think it was appropriate. I believe in the rule of law and our Constitution, and we are all subject to that and we all are to be treated with the rights in our Constitution. As more Jan. 6 videos are released, we are now seeing what was reported about that day does not align with the videos.
If you advance to February’s general election, would you commit to participating in a HD 39 debate, hosted by NonDoc Media?
I am always excited for the exchange of ideas but cannot commit at this time.
(Note: Click the arrows above to see answers from other GOP candidates seeking HD 39.)
2Cris Price
What motivated you to run for the House District 39 seat?
I am running for HD 39 because I understand the community’s needs and am passionate about being a positive voice for change at the state level. I am the only candidate who has lived, worked and raised a family in Edmond for over 20 years. As someone deeply committed to this community with a proven business track record and community service history, I am best qualified to represent Edmond.
My experience has shown me that true public service is rooted in meaningful collaboration with residents, industry experts and fellow policymakers. I’ve observed that too often, constituents’ priorities are not placed at the forefront of political decision-making. My aim is to rectify this imbalance. At this juncture in my career, I am fully prepared to expand my service to the community on a broader scale. I am committed to making decisions that are informed by solid evidence and data. It’s my goal to ensure our policies in Edmond and across Oklahoma are firmly based on thorough research and analysis to secure the most beneficial outcomes for everyone involved.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special session in September for the Legislature “to deliver Oklahomans a personal state income tax cut — one that puts the state on a pathway to zero personal state income taxes.” Do you support eliminating or cutting a portion of the state’s income tax? Do you support eliminating the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries? Why or why not?
I maintain an open stance toward tax policy alterations, provided they safeguard the well-being of our citizens and maintain the state’s fiscal stability. Experience from various states illustrates that reducing or eliminating state income tax can indeed be a catalyst for economic growth, boost disposable income, spur spending and attract new residents, thereby fostering job creation and diversifying the economy. These are undoubtedly positive outcomes, yet it’s imperative to thoroughly examine potential drawbacks. A reduction in state revenue might adversely affect crucial areas such as education, health care and infrastructure, potentially leading to significant budgetary constraints. A comprehensive analysis of the data is essential before I can endorse such a significant tax alteration.
Regarding the elimination of sales tax on groceries, this measure could universally benefit Oklahomans, particularly aiding lower-income families. Groceries are a fundamental need, and removing sales tax on them represents a fair approach to tax relief.
Every session, education reforms and funding are key topics facing the Oklahoma Legislature. What is something you would prioritize to improve educational outcomes across the state? On what issues do you agree or disagree with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters?
I am fully dedicated to enhancing education and prioritizing the well-being of our youth. If elected as a state representative, my focus will be to introduce and support legislation that directly contributes to the betterment of education, tailored to meet the specific needs of Oklahoma’s students and communities. This includes securing sufficient funding for early childhood programs, teacher support, school facilities. Emphasizing a comprehensive curriculum that incorporates STEM, arts and vocational training is crucial to address varied student interests and aptitudes. Strengthening partnerships between schools and local businesses for internships and mentorships will also be a priority, as it bridges the gap between education and practical experience. Additionally, it’s vital to ensure that both students and families have access to resources that support mental health and foster parental engagement in the educational process.
In observing Ryan Walters’ role in Oklahoma’s education system, it’s clear that his policies and decisions elicit a range of opinions. While his vision and actions spark varied responses, the key is to evaluate these policies’ effects on our educational landscape continually. As we strive to achieve the best outcomes for all students in Oklahoma, it’s crucial to maintain an open dialogue and remain informed about ongoing changes in the education sector. My stance on any educational issue, including those proposed by Superintendent Walters, will be based on careful consideration of their overall impact on Edmond Public Schools, and the long-term development of our students.
What are the two biggest issues facing the residents of HD 39?
In House District 39, the two primary issues that I am dedicated to tackling are education and growing infrastructure. Oklahoma’s education system faces several critical challenges, including the shortage of teachers, insufficient funding for public schools and ongoing debates regarding curriculum content and standards. These issues have resulted in notably low teacher salaries and overcrowded classrooms, leading to a concerning rate of teacher turnover. Improving educational outcomes and ensuring a diverse and inclusive curriculum that meets the varied needs of our students is imperative. I am for parents having a school choice option.
Oklahoma is growing, more taxpayers equate to more tax revenue to make living in Oklahoma a wonderful thing. Investing and evaluating current infrastructure needs for roads, water, internet, utilities and overall ease of commuting to and from work need to be on the forefront of a growing state and city like Edmond. Making sure we provide adequate resources to Edmond from the state would be a priority during my term.
As a mortgage broker, what would you say to people who remember the 2008 banking crisis and might be weary of electing someone in the financial industry?
As a past president of the Oklahoma Association of Mortgage Brokers and legislative chairman of the Oklahoma and National Association of Mortgage Brokers, my experience has given me an in-depth understanding of the mortgage industry’s intricacies, emphasizing the critical need for financial stability and integrity. In 2002, I was instrumental in authoring and passing legislation in Oklahoma that established stringent standards for mortgage licensing and continuing education for all Oklahoma mortgage professionals. The 2008 financial situation was a mix of poor industry standards in place and people taking advantage of lower underwriting standards and guidelines. Oklahoma has not and in my opinion will not experience a housing “bubble.” Our property values have always been and remain very conservative and not overinflated. My expertise will be instrumental in shaping policies that create a stable and robust housing market in Oklahoma that safeguards consumers while fostering the industry’s growth and health.
If you advance to February’s general election, would you commit to participating in a HD 39 debate, hosted by NonDoc Media?
Of course, and I look forward to it!
(Note: Click the arrows above to see answers from other GOP candidates seeking HD 39.)
1Dr. Ross Vanhooser
What motivated you to run for the House District 39 seat?
Whether it is in my medical practice, serving in our Republican Party as county chairman, or advancing my profession through service on various boards, committees and organizations, I have always had a desire to give back to my state, which has given my family and me so much. My family has been in health care for more than 30 years. As physicians, we have dedicated our lives to serving others, critically evaluating problems and working as a team to find meaningful solutions.
Oklahoma is a collection of vibrant families, inspirational entrepreneurs and hardworking individuals who believe Oklahoma is at its best when we invest in education, health care and public safety, as well as focusing on creating a pro-growth business and energy climate for the future. I share their dreams and am running for the Republican nomination to bring constructive focus, caring passion and conservative values to represent the citizens of House District 39. My commitment will be to step up and work for the betterment of Oklahoma every day.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special session in September for the Legislature “to deliver Oklahomans a personal state income tax cut — one that puts the state on a pathway to zero personal state income taxes.” Do you support eliminating or cutting a portion of the State’s income tax? Do you support eliminating the State’s portion of the sales tax on groceries? Why or why not?
A pathway implies a deliberate and well-planned outcome. Obviously, in periods of economic prosperity, the Legislature and governor pursued tax cut after tax cut, which resulted in the budget crisis of 2017-2018. We saw the Legislature then forced into the unenviable position of increasing taxes. If we have learned any lesson from that story, modifying our revenue streams is a serious responsibility that requires a thoughtful approach.
Getting to zero state income taxes is an admirable target but must be balanced. What will we cut from state services? Who will lose their jobs? Where will the revenue for state services come from? Where will the burden be shifted to? Property taxes? Gasoline taxes? Sales taxes? Corporate taxes? However, if we monitor how we spend our income taxes and there continues to be excess taken from the citizens, then a responsible cut in the rate should be considered.
When I speak to voters on the doorstep, they tell me they want fully funded schools, quality roads and bridges, and a robust public safety system. These goals do not preclude a tax cut but require a deliberate, forward-thinking approach. I believe that revenue triggers or a sunset could be used to provide needed tax relief for Oklahoma families while considering possible economic downturns in the future.
Eliminating the state’s portion of the grocery tax is certainly a popular idea. The truth is that people on food stamps and SNAP do not pay tax on groceries. However, inflation and increased food costs affect every Oklahoman. Municipalities rely on the grocery tax to fund local services, and they are concerned about losing out if citizens start down this path. The point is that cutting the tax means $370 million back to the citizens, but all points of view need to be heard and the ramifications carefully evaluated.
Every session, education reforms and funding are key topics facing the Oklahoma Legislature. What is something you would prioritize to improve educational outcomes across the state? On what issues do you agree or disagree with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters?
President Ronald Reagan once said, “So long as books are kept open, then minds can never be closed.” No skill is as crucial for an individual’s academic, financial, social or familial success as reading. I would prioritize reading skills. We know that you must be able to read to learn, whether that is 4th grade math, civics or science. It begins with knowing how to read.
Our schools must renew a commitment to the basics of education if we successfully prepare our students for the future. I share Superintendent Walters’ belief that inappropriate materials have no place in our classrooms or school libraries, especially in front of our youngest students. If such materials are discovered, the matter should be promptly addressed at the local level.
Where I differ from Superintendent Walters is that I believe it is imperative to have a collaborative atmosphere of communication between all education stakeholders. He should foster strong professional working relationships with the Legislature, educators
and parents across Oklahoma.
What are the two biggest issues facing the residents of HD 39?
We are experiencing significant population growth in House District 39, which heightens the need to improve our infrastructure. Increased traffic on our roads and bridges, added strain on our storm and wastewater system and new young minds in our local schools all present challenges and opportunities to invest in our community to accommodate this new growth and prepare for future expansion and development.
In addition to the needed focus on academics in our schools, I am also concerned about the safety of our students. With the fentanyl epidemic raging in our communities, the flooding of new cleverly disguised vapor products targeting our children, and increases
in bullying and violent outbursts, we must provide a safe environment for our teachers and students alike. Resource officers, counselors, and manageable classroom sizes are essential and often overlooked needs in our schools.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, mistrust of doctors and physicians seems to have grown across the country. What would you tell prospective voters who might not trust medical professionals and the health care industry?
First, beware of Dr. Google. Second, the mistrust you speak of is more associated with national spokespersons and government entities. Your relationship with your doctor is your business and a point of personal responsibility. Doctors can only tell you what the
current data says, what history has taught us as the best weapons to fight disease and offer common-sense suggestions. Much like taking medicines, losing weight or stopping smoking, ultimately, patients choose whether they want to take that advice.
If you advance to February’s general election, would you commit to participating in a HD 39 debate, hosted by NonDoc Media?
I see no issue now; however, I reserve the right to decline depending upon circumstances.
(Note: Click the arrows above to see answers from other GOP candidates seeking HD 39.)