What motivated you to run for the House District 39 seat?

Whether it is in my medical practice, serving in our Republican Party as county chairman, or advancing my profession through service on various boards, committees and organizations, I have always had a desire to give back to my state, which has given my family and me so much. My family has been in health care for more than 30 years. As physicians, we have dedicated our lives to serving others, critically evaluating problems and working as a team to find meaningful solutions.

Oklahoma is a collection of vibrant families, inspirational entrepreneurs and hardworking individuals who believe Oklahoma is at its best when we invest in education, health care and public safety, as well as focusing on creating a pro-growth business and energy climate for the future. I share their dreams and am running for the Republican nomination to bring constructive focus, caring passion and conservative values to represent the citizens of House District 39. My commitment will be to step up and work for the betterment of Oklahoma every day.

Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special session in September for the Legislature “to deliver Oklahomans a personal state income tax cut — one that puts the state on a pathway to zero personal state income taxes.” Do you support eliminating or cutting a portion of the State’s income tax? Do you support eliminating the State’s portion of the sales tax on groceries? Why or why not?

A pathway implies a deliberate and well-planned outcome. Obviously, in periods of economic prosperity, the Legislature and governor pursued tax cut after tax cut, which resulted in the budget crisis of 2017-2018. We saw the Legislature then forced into the unenviable position of increasing taxes. If we have learned any lesson from that story, modifying our revenue streams is a serious responsibility that requires a thoughtful approach.

Getting to zero state income taxes is an admirable target but must be balanced. What will we cut from state services? Who will lose their jobs? Where will the revenue for state services come from? Where will the burden be shifted to? Property taxes? Gasoline taxes? Sales taxes? Corporate taxes? However, if we monitor how we spend our income taxes and there continues to be excess taken from the citizens, then a responsible cut in the rate should be considered.

When I speak to voters on the doorstep, they tell me they want fully funded schools, quality roads and bridges, and a robust public safety system. These goals do not preclude a tax cut but require a deliberate, forward-thinking approach. I believe that revenue triggers or a sunset could be used to provide needed tax relief for Oklahoma families while considering possible economic downturns in the future.

Eliminating the state’s portion of the grocery tax is certainly a popular idea. The truth is that people on food stamps and SNAP do not pay tax on groceries. However, inflation and increased food costs affect every Oklahoman. Municipalities rely on the grocery tax to fund local services, and they are concerned about losing out if citizens start down this path. The point is that cutting the tax means $370 million back to the citizens, but all points of view need to be heard and the ramifications carefully evaluated.

Every session, education reforms and funding are key topics facing the Oklahoma Legislature. What is something you would prioritize to improve educational outcomes across the state? On what issues do you agree or disagree with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters?

President Ronald Reagan once said, “So long as books are kept open, then minds can never be closed.” No skill is as crucial for an individual’s academic, financial, social or familial success as reading. I would prioritize reading skills. We know that you must be able to read to learn, whether that is 4th grade math, civics or science. It begins with knowing how to read.

Our schools must renew a commitment to the basics of education if we successfully prepare our students for the future. I share Superintendent Walters’ belief that inappropriate materials have no place in our classrooms or school libraries, especially in front of our youngest students. If such materials are discovered, the matter should be promptly addressed at the local level.

Where I differ from Superintendent Walters is that I believe it is imperative to have a collaborative atmosphere of communication between all education stakeholders. He should foster strong professional working relationships with the Legislature, educators

and parents across Oklahoma.

What are the two biggest issues facing the residents of HD 39?

We are experiencing significant population growth in House District 39, which heightens the need to improve our infrastructure. Increased traffic on our roads and bridges, added strain on our storm and wastewater system and new young minds in our local schools all present challenges and opportunities to invest in our community to accommodate this new growth and prepare for future expansion and development.

In addition to the needed focus on academics in our schools, I am also concerned about the safety of our students. With the fentanyl epidemic raging in our communities, the flooding of new cleverly disguised vapor products targeting our children, and increases

in bullying and violent outbursts, we must provide a safe environment for our teachers and students alike. Resource officers, counselors, and manageable classroom sizes are essential and often overlooked needs in our schools.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, mistrust of doctors and physicians seems to have grown across the country. What would you tell prospective voters who might not trust medical professionals and the health care industry?

First, beware of Dr. Google. Second, the mistrust you speak of is more associated with national spokespersons and government entities. Your relationship with your doctor is your business and a point of personal responsibility. Doctors can only tell you what the

current data says, what history has taught us as the best weapons to fight disease and offer common-sense suggestions. Much like taking medicines, losing weight or stopping smoking, ultimately, patients choose whether they want to take that advice.

If you advance to February’s general election, would you commit to participating in a HD 39 debate, hosted by NonDoc Media?

I see no issue now; however, I reserve the right to decline depending upon circumstances.

