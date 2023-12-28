The Edmond Police Department began its body-worn camera program in 2017 and completed implementation for all patrol officers in 2021. (Ben White)

Reporters often work long and hard hours to piece together stories, but sometimes, they fall into our laps.

In late 2022, an anonymous letter was mailed to the NonDoc News Dungeon containing printed email communications between Edmond Police Department leaders. Those emails showed then-EPD Maj. C.J. Wise lodging serious allegations of workplace misconduct, including racism and sexism, against EPD Deputy Chief Tim Dorsey.

When asked about the emails, Edmond City Attorney Steve Murdock said an attorney with the law firm Phillips Murrah was actively conducting an investigation into the matter at a rate of $295 per hour. The investigation was spurred by a complaint to Human Resources, which Wise filed.

For months, city leaders said the investigation was still ongoing. After informing city leadership on Jan. 31 that NonDoc was publishing a story the next morning, Murdock sent a statement at 10 p.m. announcing that Phillips Murrah had concluded its investigation.

Did Phillips Murrah happen to finish the investigation hours before we published the story? City leadership flatly refused to answer that question. Wise said he chose to leave the department after 25 years owing to how the city handled his complaint.

“More than anything, it was the city not doing anything about it,” Wise said. “I think the length of time shows that they are trying to sweep it under the rug and make it less emotional for people where, over time, they’re not as worked up about it. I’ve worked on homicide investigations that we wrap up within a month, so this thing (is) taking over a year?”

For those wondering what Phillips Murrah found in its investigation, the city has refused to release the results, claiming they are personnel files protected in Oklahoma under Title 51, Section 24A.7. Edmond officials did say that the city paid $213,334 in taxpayer funds for the investigation.

Asked about the next steps Edmond leaders are taking as a result of the investigation, City Manager Scot Rigby offered vague remarks about the city implementing new “training” to improve “customer service” and “situational awareness” among EPD members and city staff members.

If anyone would like to provide another anonymous tip about what training, if any, has been implemented in the city as a result of this investigation — NonDoc has since moved offices — but our P.O. Box is always open.

Click to read Joe Tomlinson’s initial Feb. 1 story. | His July 5 follow up.