Gov. Kevin Stitt uncapped his veto pen and struck down three bills this afternoon, including one for which he previously had not announced his plans.

The three bills, HB 2741, HB 2742 and HB 2743 are part of the Oklahoma Legislature’s creative attempt to limit funding cuts for education agencies, which make up about half of the state’s appropriated budget. The Legislature is expected to hold votes on overriding those vetoes this afternoon around 5 p.m. The process would begin in the House and would require two-thirds majorities (68 House votes and 32 Senate votes) to figuratively stick the ink back up the governor’s pen.

While House Republicans have yet to make an official comment on the vetoes, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) issued a statement saying her caucus will join Republicans in overriding.

“This legislative body, led by Republican majorities in both chambers, spent a large portion of last year’s legislative session giving the governor more power. Conversely, Republican leadership has spent this session trying to protect the legislature from an overzealous executive branch instead of taking back those increased powers,” Virgin said. “Last week, our caucus was asked to vote on a budget that borrowed money from Oklahoma retirees to pay the bills of the state. We said ‘no.’ Now, the vote in front of us is to support that budget, which we voted against, or uphold the governor’s veto and cut more than a hundred million dollars to public education.”

Stitt: ‘Do not go backwards’ on pension solvency

Stitt announced Monday that he would veto two of the bills: HB 2741 and HB 2742.

He elaborated on his decisions in his official explanation today.

“While I understand the importance of a balanced budget, it is improper to do so at the expense of the solvency of the Teachers’ Retirement System, which has been greatly improved through the Legislature’s commitment to fiscally conservative policies,” Stitt wrote in both of his messages for HB 2741 and HB 2742. “It is important we do not go backwards on the meaningful gains we have made.”

Stitt wrote that HB 2741 “would add $186,200,000 to the unfunded actuarial accrued liability, which was last reported as $6,529,854,740.”

Passed by the Legislature as part of last week’s budget package, HB 2741 and HB 2742 would make temporary and then long-term adjustments to the percentages of state sales, use and income taxes apportioned “off the top” to state pension funds. Neither bill changes the payments that state retirees receive.

HB 2741 passed the House with a veto-proof majority, but its 28-19 approval in the Senate would fall short of the two-thirds requirement for a veto override. HB 2742 also received more than 70 votes in the House, but it likewise had only 28 senators support its initial passage.

But in their own press conference following Stitt’s, legislative leaders said the governor is either engaging in “false communication” or simply does not understand the bills sent to his desk.

“If those vetoes stand, there will be a $111.9 million cut to public education,” said Senate Appropriations and Budget Chairman Roger Thompson (R-Okemah). “I believe that our caucus and our chamber will rise to the occasion.”

Stitt also vetoed HB 2743, which passed 89-10 in the House and 43-4 in the Senate. The bill would transfer $180 million from $180 million from an Oklahoma Department of Transportation fund to the State Department of Education.

“As governor, my goal is for Oklahoma to become a Top-10 state. This includes becoming Top Ten in infrastructure, specifically in roads and bridges,” Stitt said in a press release. “House Bill 2743 would force ODOT to unnecessarily take on additional debt through the use of bonds. Because of the state’s dedication to the ODOT plan, we are now up to 13th in bridges and improving our roads. I understand and agree with the use of bonds in limited circumstances. However, I cannot support the use of bonds to plug budget holes.”

Interestingly, Stitt signed HB 2744, which authorizes $200 million of bonds for the Department of Transportation to use on its eight-year construction plan. Lawmakers intended that measure to free up the $180 million for common education.

“That keeps the eight-year plan right on target. We have done this in the past. We have bonded out some construction projects, and we are able to use our cash. So all of those things we believe are good for Oklahoma,” Senate Appropriations and Budget Chairman Roger Thompson (R-Okemah) said earlier today. “We want to make sure the state stays fiscally healthy, and by doing that we need to be able invest in the state.”

This story will be updated as the expected veto override attempts unfold.