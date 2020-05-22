Support Journalism

Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman (D-Tulsa) is hospitalized at the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after being involved in a traffic accident along the Turner Turnpike on her way to the State Capitol. Another motorist was killed, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“It was actually two separate collisions that occurred. The first that occurred was when the deceased victim had spun out during the rainstorm this morning and was on the side of the road,” said OHP Capt. Paul Timmons. “That crash had already occurred. The second crash occurred where the vehicle came off, spun out and hit his car on the driver’s side, I believe. He was killed in that crash.”

Timmons said the fatal wreck occurred around 7:35 a.m. in the turnpike’s westbound lanes “just west of the Stroud exit.” Timmons said the man was in his vehicle when it was struck and was declared dead at the scene.

“At this point, it appears to be related to the rainstorm that came through this morning,” Timmons said.

Timmons said it was his understanding that Ikley-Freeman would be treated and released from the hospital.

Justin Cajindos, who handles communications for the Senate Democratic Caucus, distributed a statement from Senate Minority Kay Floyd shortly before 11 a.m.

“Earlier this morning, one of the members of the Senate Democratic Caucus, Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman of Tulsa, was returning to the state Capitol for session and was involved in an accident on the Turner Turnpike. She was transported to Oklahoma City’s OU Medical Center for care,” said Floyd (D-OKC). “While we want to be respectful of her privacy, we also want to thank our colleagues in the Senate and fellow Oklahomans who’ve reached out to express their concern, and we ask everyone for continued prayers for Sen. Ikley-Freeman and her family.”

Later Friday, Floyd said she needed to be cautious about privacy laws, but she provided additional details on Ikley-Freeman’s condition.

“She is stable. She has been awake. They are running tests, and that’s about all I can tell you,” Floyd said. “We had so many people reach out, and that has been very heartwarming. Our colleagues in the Senate have all been very kind and concerned.”

Around 2 p.m., Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement that he and First Lady Sarah Stitt are praying for the Tulsa senator.

“Sarah and I are praying for State Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman and keeping her family, friends and colleagues in the Legislature in our thoughts during this time,” Stitt said.

‘She’s a fighter and a great member’

The Oklahoma State Senate had been scheduled to go into regular session at 10 a.m. this morning, but no senators were present on the floor for more than an hour. Republicans and Democrats went into separate caucuses at 9 a.m.

Moments after Floyd’s statement was sent, the Senate began its roll call to begin session. Sen. George Young (D-OKC) led the body in prayer, referencing his colleague’s hospitalization and asking to “bless them in caring for her.”

“We place our trust, our hope, our faith, our confidence in you,” Young said in prayer.

Across the Capitol rotunda, Rep. Monroe Nichols (D-Tulsa) called Ikley-Freeman “a fighter.”

“My thoughts are with Sen. Ikley-Freeman,” Nichols said. “She’s a fighter and a great member of the Tulsa legislative delegation. I have great confidence in the team at OU and look forward to seeing and working with Allison again once she recovers.”

Rep. Meloyde Blancett (D-Tulsa) also offered comment about her legislative colleague and the situation.

“This tragedy is so heartbreaking and reminds all of us how precious life is every day,” Blancett said. “My sincere sympathies go out to the family of the victim and to Sen. Ikley-Freeman and her family.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat (R-OKC) offered his support for his colleague after session concluded Friday afternoon.

“We are praying for her and her family,” Treat said. “I pray for her and want her to have a speedy recovery, and I know there [was another person] involved, so I am praying for their families.”

Background on Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman

A mental health professional, Ikley-Freeman took office after an upset victory in a 2017 special election for the west Tulsa State Senate district. She is up for re-election in November.

According to her Senate bio, Ikley-Freeman received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in clinical mental health from Northeastern State University. She and her wife, Dawn, have two sons and a daughter.

Earlier this month, Ikley-Freeman was appointed to the Oklahoma Healthcare Workforce Resources Board, a non-appropriated entity created in 2006 to collect and analyze data about health care workforce trends.

NonDoc is awaiting additional details from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

(Update: This story was updated at 11:35 a.m. Friday, May 22, to include comment from Nichols. It was updated again at 11:43 a.m. to include Young’s prayer. It was updated again at 11:58 a.m. to include information about the deceased individual and update the headline. It was updated again at 12:55 p.m. to clarify the time stated by Timmons and at 1:07 p.m. to include comment from Treat. It was updated again at 1:20 p.m. to include further comment from Floyd. It was updated a final time at 2:08 p.m. to include comment from Stitt.)