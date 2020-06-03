Support Journalism

NBA superstars Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook and Trae Young have each sent letters to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the membership of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board urging a sentence commutation for Julius Jones, a man sentenced to death for a 1999 murder he maintains he did not commit.

“I love Oklahoma and the time I spent there. The Oklahomans I met are empathetic, kind and just, which is why it was easy to form such a special connection with the state and its people,” wrote Westbrook, a storied leader of the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008-2019. “Unfortunately, I am contacting you today because I believe the state’s criminal justice system is on the verge of carrying out a grave injustice, one that is inconsistent with the values of the Oklahoma I know and love.”

Jones submitted an application for clemency in October to the Pardon and Parole Board, which has the power to recommend sentence commutation (meaning reduction or modification) to the governor. Details about Oklahoma’s commutation process are listed on the board’s website.

“I feel terrible for everyone involved in the tragic events of the summer of 1999; however, I do believe that the wrong person is being punished for this crime,” wrote Griffin, an Oklahoma native who starred at the University of Oklahoma before being the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. “We know Oklahoma’s justice system can be flawed, and as a Christian I see the injustice that can happen. I believe everyone is created equal in the Lord’s eyes and as such I urge you to take heart into this case.”

The three letters to Stitt and Pardon and Parole Board members are all dated April 27 and were made available by the public advocacy firm Amber Integrated.

“I and so many other people have been called to raise concerns regarding Julius Jones’ case because of the many obvious ways in which the legal system failed him,” wrote Young, who also played at OU before being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.

Background on Julius Jones’ clemency application

Jones, 39, has been on death row for 20 years and claimed innocence in his clemency application, writing that certain facts were not made available to the court or jury during his trial.

“I have spent the past 20 years on death row for a crime I did not commit, did not witness, and was not at,” Jones wrote in the application. “I feel terrible for Mr. (Paul) Howell and his family, but I was not responsible.”

In his October application, Jones told his story, which he says he didn’t get to do during his trial. Jones alleges that a former friend, Chris Jordan, was the only person who committed the murder. Jordan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for testifying against Jones, according to the application.

Jordan was given a life sentence with possibility of parole after 30 years. However, Jones said there was a “secret deal” with Jordan and that the prosecution agreed he would serve fewer than 30 years “in exchange for pointing the finger” at Jones.

“Before my trial, [Jordan] and the prosecutors in my case agreed that he would only serve 12 to 15 years in prison in exchange for his testimony against me,” Jones said in the application. “That deal was never disclosed to me or the jury.”

Jordan was released from prison in December 2014 after serving only 15 years.

Westbrook: ‘Legal team failed’ Julius Jones

The five-member Pardon and Parole board is scheduled to hold meetings June 8, 9 and 10, but Jones’ name does not appear on the June commutation docket. The members of the board are C. Allen McCall, Larry Morris, Kelly Doyle, Adam Luck and Robert Gilliland.

All three NBA stars asked Stitt and the board members to consider details concerning Jones’ legal representation.

“Julius’ public defenders lacked the resources, expertise and motivation to fight for his life. Though Julius and his family members were expecting to testify about his whereabouts at the time of the crime, none of them were called to the stand,” Westbrook wrote in his letter. “His legal team failed to present a photo of Julius taken nine days before the crime which would have dramatically contradicted the eyewitness description. In addition, they failed to adequately question the co-defendant, who is reported to have bragged in jail about framing Julius. I am also troubled by the issues of racial bias in Julius’ case. To hear that a juror allegedly used the N-word when referring to Julius during trial, yet remained on the jury, is deeply disturbing to me.”

The letters from Westbrook, Griffin and Young appear below in their entirety, and signed copies are available for download by clicking the respective links.

Dear Governor Stitt and Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board members, As I like to tell people everywhere, I love Oklahoma and the time I spent there. The Oklahomans I met are empathetic, kind and just, which is why it was easy to form such a special connection with the state and its people. Unfortunately, I am contacting you today because I believe the state’s criminal justice system is on the verge of carrying out a grave injustice, one that is inconsistent with the values of the Oklahoma I know and love. As I have learned more about the case of death row prisoner Julius Jones, it has become readily apparent to me and many others that his conviction was tainted by a deeply flawed process. As more details come to light regarding his situation, I join with many voices to express sadness and profound concern regarding his conviction and death sentence. I would like to convey just a few of the issues in Julius’ case that concern me. Julius’ public defenders lacked the resources, expertise and motivation to fight for his life. Though Julius and his family members were expecting to testify about his whereabouts at the time of the crime, none of them were called to the stand. His legal team failed to present a photo of Julius taken nine days before the crime which would have dramatically contradicted the eyewitness description. In addition, they failed to adequately question the co-defendant, who is reported to have bragged in jail about framing Julius. I am also troubled by the issues of racial bias in Julius’ case. To hear that a juror allegedly used the N-word when referring to Julius during trial, yet remained on the jury, is deeply disturbing to me. Throughout my childhood, there were ample opportunities to make poor choices. It is because of my parents, basketball and the grace of God that I did not follow the wrong crowd. Like many young people, Julius did not always make the best choices. Julius made a mistake in befriending his co-defendant, and as a result, his life has been altered forever. I humbly ask you to review Julis Jones’ commutation application and extend mercy towards him. In the words of attorney Bryan Stevenson, “If we can look at ourselves closely, and honestly, I believe we will see that we all need justice, we all need mercy, and perhaps we all need some measure of unmerited grace.” Sincerely, Russell Westbrook

Dear Governor Stitt and honorable members of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, I am writing in support of Julius Jones’ application for a commutation. I hope you will determine in reviewing Julius’s case and subsequent trial that he is innocent and should be released from prison. My father, Tommy Griffin, coached Julius when he played basketball at John Marshall High School, and often I would tag along to practices and watch Julius and his team play. Our familial relationship goes back generations. My father grew up with Julius’ parents. Our grandmothers were best friends. The Jones family has always had strong values and deep commitments to the

community. I feel terrible for everyone involved in the tragic events of the summer of 1999; however, I do believe that the wrong person is being punished for this crime. For the past 21 years, Julius Jones has maintained his innocence. Julius was sentenced to death in a trial rife with error and failure, putting into question the reliability of his conviction. I am very concerned that his original attorneys did not present an adequate defense for Julius. The jury did not hear that the Jones family was hosting a game night at the time of the crime and that Julius was present. The jury also did not see a photo that would have shown that Julius did not fit the eyewitness’ description, however, the co-defendant did. Two of the key witnesses, who were implicated in the crime and did no time for the murder or car robbery, were given deals on other charges in exchange for their testimony against Julius. We know Oklahoma’s justice system can be flawed, and as a Christian I see the injustice that can happen. I believe everyone is created equal in the Lord’s eyes and as such I urge you to take heart into this case. You have been a great advocate on criminal justice reform and I plead that you take another look into Mr. Jones’ case. As a Christian, I also value the inherent dignity of

every human life. I believe Julius deserves to have his dignity restored. I pray you will reach the same conclusion as well. As a proud son of Oklahoma, I ask you to correct this injustice and commute Julius Jones’ sentence. Sincerely, Blake Griffin

Dear Governor Stitt and Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Members, Growing up in Oklahoma I learned to love God, value the truth and care about people. I have taken these values with me during my amazing journey, which began in Norman and has taken me all the way to Atlanta and the National Basketball Association. These values drive me to write this letter and ask you to correct a grave injustice by commuting the death sentence of

Julius Jones. I and so many other people have been called to raise concerns regarding Julius Jones’ case because of the many obvious ways in which the legal system failed him. Julius’ co-defendant, who testified against him, changed his story no fewer than six times when interviewed by the police. However, Julius’s attorneys, who lacked death penalty experience and were woefully unprepared, failed to cross-examine the co-defendant regarding his inconsistencies. They did not mention that Julius’ co-defendant had bragged to fellow inmates that he had committed the homicide, not Julius. Nor did they inform jurors that Julius did not meet the description of the shooter provided by the sole eye witness. Julius’ attorneys also failed to present evidence that Julius was home with his family the night of the murder. Finally, the prosecution used a scientifically discredited bullet analysis, presented by an analyst who pled guilty for giving false testimony only months after Julius’s trial. Right now, Julius Jones’ life is in your hands. When I am not sure what to do, I seek guidance from God. I pray that you will find in your hearts the love and mercy for Julius that I have found, and recommend and grant his commutation. Sincerely, Trae Young

