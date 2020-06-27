Support Journalism

House District 15 incumbent Rep. Randy Randleman (R-Eufaula) will face a single challenger in the upcoming Republican primary.

Randleman is “the first and only” certified psychologist elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, according to his House biography. He will be facing Sequoyah County insurance agent Angie Brinlee, who is running on a platform that calls for outlawing abortion.

The following preview was derived from publicly available information. The primary election will take place June 30. and there will be no general election because no other party fielded a candidate, so the GOP primary will decide the next representative of the eastern Oklahoma district.

House District 15 at a glance

Current office holder: Rep. Randy Randleman

Zip codes represented: 74426, 74432, 74435, 74455, 74462, 74469, 74470, 74472, 74552, 74561, 74563, 74930, 74941, 74943, 74944, 74951, 74953, 74955, 74956, 74959, 74962, 74966

Counties represented: Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee , Pittsburg, Sequoyah

Cities/Townships represented: Bokoshe, Gore, Keota, Kinta, McCurtain, Panama, Porum, Shady Point, Stigler, Whitefield

Republican candidates

Rep. Randy Randleman (R, incumbent)

Profession: State representative, psychologist

Town: Eufaula

Platform: Randleman holds a doctoral degree in psychology. His House biography describes him as a “foremost authority on classroom management and discipline” with certifications as “a teacher, counselor, principal, psychometrist, school psychologist and superintendent.”

Randleman writes on his campaign website that he is a conservative Republican, supports Second Amendment rights and opposes abortion. His primary concerns are education and mental health. He has stated support for mental health clinics inside schools and advocated for mental health care as a way to help prevent school shootings.

Randleman has authored legislation which allows for doctors and parents to virtually examine students if they are sick at school and also called for a study on the psychological impact of conversion therapy.

Randleman argued against a bill that would allow licensing boards to revoke the licenses of mental health professionals who use conversion therapy, citing concerns that his “Christlike” methods of treating a student “unsure of their sexuality” would be outlawed.

Randleman has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association, the Oklahoma Public Employees Association, Oklahomans for Public Education and Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights.

More Info: Website | Facebook

Angie Brinlee (R)

Profession: Insurance agent

Town: Porum

Platform: Brinlee has served on the Porum Public Schools Board for six years and is on the board of the Murrow Indian Children’s Home, according to her campaign website. In addition to her work as an insurance agent, she and her husband own a boat and mini-storage company.

Brinlee writes on her campaign website that the three main planks of her candidacy are “the Constitution,” “the Second Amendment,” and “the right to life.”

She has been endorsed by Free the States, an “abortion abolition” organization that advocates for abortion to be outlawed and criminalized.

Brinlee states that she would oppose “every tax increase” if elected. She has said that her other priorities include reforming the Department of Human Services and improving foster care and education. Brinlee is also opposed to Medicaid expansion.

More Info: Website | Facebook